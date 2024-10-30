Tory MS renews calls for third Menai crossing

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative MS has made fresh calls for a third Menai crossing following the announcement that the suspension bridge will reopen for the winter.

The Menai Bridge is one of only two routes linking Anglesey with mainland Wales.

The grade 1 listed structure is currently undergoing a major programme of repairs which have so far seen all 168 hangers replaced.

The start of phase two works, which includes repainting the bridge, will be paused for four months to allow for a full reopening of the crossing.

Each day 42,000 vehicles use the two existing bridges but the roads suffer from congestion and regular closures for maintenance and in high winds.

Plans

A Strategic Outline Business case by the Welsh Government backed the need for a third crossing in 2016.

But plans for the project were cancelled in 2023 when the Welsh Government scrapped 55 of its road building schemes on climate grounds.

In march this year, transport Secretary Ken Skates told the BBC that the halted scheme could be “looked at again”.

Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders says Anglesey needs a third crossing in order to address the challenges faced by the island’s economy.

Disruption

She said: “Following two years of disruption, and with more to come, the three-month reopening is a welcome break for long-suffering residents and businesses.

“I thank all who are involved with the project. However, even when it is completed it will remain the case that a bridge, originally built for horse-drawn carriages, is under major pressure as one of only two routes to and from Ynys Môn.

“As the strategic business case for a third crossing concluded, the impact of not investing in the scheme has been clearly set out, with detrimental effects on the economy of the island and north west Wales, poor international connectivity, and worsening performance of the trunk road network in terms of journey times, reliability and resilience.

“All of which will constrain the opportunity for future growth in Ynys Môn, surrounding areas, and in particular impact on the ability of the nuclear power programme to achieve its full potential.”

