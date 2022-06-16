Tory MS slams plans for introduction of Senedd gender quotas
Conservative MS Natasha Asghar has attacked proposals to introduce gender quotas to the Senedd.
The introduction of quotas is one of a raft of reforms put forward as part of the cooperation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Labour Party.
The Senedd committee drawing up the plans recommended placing a legal obligation on parties to present equal numbers of men and women on their candidate lists but also acknowledged there was a possibility of a legal challenge because powers over most equality and discrimination issues lie in Westminster and not Cardiff.
Inclusive
Writing in Politics Home, Ms Asghar the first woman of colour to be elected as an MS, said she wants the Senedd to be as inclusive and diverse as possible but believes “politicians should be elected on merit – not simply because they tick the right boxes.”
“I want to see a Senedd that has more women, more people of colour, more disabled politicians, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.
“However, politicians should be elected on merit – not simply because they tick the right boxes, which is what I fear will happen in Wales under these plans.
“I am proud of the fact that I am the first woman of colour to be elected to the Senedd, but I did not get here simply because of the colour of my skin. I got where I am today on my own merit through equal competition,” she added.
There should be no gender balance. No all-women shortlist. No positive discrimination. People across Wales, who we as politicians serve, deserve to know that Senedd members are in post because they are good at their job – not because they tick all the boxes to fulfil an artificial quota.
The reform proposals, which would also see the number of Members increase from 60 to 96, and a change to the voting system for electing them, were discussed in the Senedd last week and were backed by 40 votes to 14.
The Welsh Conservatives strongly oppose the changes and have called for a referendum to be held before they are introduced.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
She says that “politicians should be elected on merit”.
What she doesn’t say is, it is much easier when you just have to step into Daddy’s shoes.
Who needs quotas when there are dynasties.
Just ask the Kinnock boy
How surprising, a Tory that hates women, I am deeply surprised, no really I am, you can’t see it but I am pulling a very shocked face at the moment, my mouth is so wide in startlement that you could fit a large donation of money from a Russian Oligarch that is close personal friends with Vladamir Putin into it.
What exactly has she said that is hateful towards women?
I find it hard to disagree.
Quotas patronise minorities and smacks of tokenism.
But don’t women form the majority of our population.
What’s the logic behind branding the aim to address the under representation of that majority (that is women) as tokenism.
It’s the framework you propose – an elected representative is put into place by the direct will of the people. By mandating who can be set in place by their immutable characteristics, it is not only undemocratic but essentialises whichever characteristics are being preferred. Has Ms Ashgar been voted into place by women of colour solely? No, her votes came from those who reside in her ward – Black, white, Asian, man, woman, gay, straight, tall, short etc. She represents them for 4 years. The logic is predicated on a democratic framework for voting. I’d love to see a more… Read more »
We are not on the same side of the fence politically, but I agree with her.
What makes me laugh is the Labour Party calling for all-women shortlists yet they struggle to identify what a woman is!
All women shortlists insult women by implying they are not smart enough to compete with men on an equal basis.
Who are these people who are so easily convinced by such an implication? Surely anyone who thinks that women are smart enough to be as effective at being politicians as men would dismiss the implication that they are not as pure drivel.
It is drivel. That is why they can stand, compete and succeed, and increasingly so – we see the line trending upward for these metrics without the need for quotas. If a quota system proves to be disastrous or massively unpopular it provides political ammo to supremacist or nativist racists, regressive sexists and homophobes. You can’t fight the will for hateful discrimination with paternalism.
This is a tedious hackneyed discussion. We know by experience that we are far better governed the more our legislators are reflective of society as a whole. Quotas are a regrettable necessity where no other means has been found to achieve this.
Which experience? Serious question. I’m not unmovable on this.
Slam bang thank you Ma’am! Another Tory shouting off at the mouth. This is the one who couldn’t take a job with her father because Plaid rules forbade it isn’t it? I seem to recall his (and her) sudden transformation to Toryhood having found a great and belated love for the Queen.
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/am-who-defected-conservatives-under-6117903
‘ I did not get here because of the colour of my skin’ no Ms Ashkgar you got there because ,among other things,you are your late father’s daughter.
I am not a tory, but I have to agree with her. When I vote for a candidate in an election I vote for the one who best represents my views. Whether or not they are male, female, black or white is completely irrelevant. By all means we must ensure that everyone is given the same opportunities, and barriers that prevent women or non-white people need to be taken down. But quota systems are patronising, insulting, and have the opposite effect. They create more divisions. We will end up with people saying ‘they only got the role because they are… Read more »
Interesting election result in Texas South, where Mayra Flores flipped the “forever” Democrat seat to the Republicans on a God, Family and Country line. Seems the Latino vote has swung. Now Ms Asghar is saying that women don’t need quotas.
Damn right!
Why do so many people get so upset at the prospect of being represented by a women?
And don’t try to tell me it’s the quotas you don’t like, it isn’t very convincing.