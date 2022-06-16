Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Tory MS slams plans for introduction of Senedd gender quotas

16 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Natasha Asghar speaking in the Senedd.

Conservative MS Natasha Asghar has attacked proposals to introduce gender quotas to the Senedd.

The introduction of quotas is one of a raft of reforms put forward as part of the cooperation agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Labour Party.

The Senedd committee drawing up the plans recommended placing a legal obligation on parties to present equal numbers of men and women on their candidate lists but also acknowledged there was a possibility of a legal challenge because powers over most equality and discrimination issues lie in Westminster and not Cardiff.

Inclusive

Writing in Politics Home, Ms Asghar the first woman of colour to be elected as an MS, said she wants the Senedd to be as inclusive and diverse as possible but believes “politicians should be elected on merit – not simply because they tick the right boxes.”

“I want to see a Senedd that has more women, more people of colour, more disabled politicians, and more members of the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.

“However, politicians should be elected on merit – not simply because they tick the right boxes, which is what I fear will happen in Wales under these plans.

“I am proud of the fact that I am the first woman of colour to be elected to the Senedd, but I did not get here simply because of the colour of my skin. I got where I am today on my own merit through equal competition,” she added.

There should be no gender balance. No all-women shortlist. No positive discrimination. People across Wales, who we as politicians serve, deserve to know that Senedd members are in post because they are good at their job – not because they tick all the boxes to fulfil an artificial quota.

The reform proposals, which would also see the number of Members increase from 60 to 96, and a change to the voting system for electing them, were discussed in the Senedd last week and were backed by 40 votes to 14.

The Welsh Conservatives strongly oppose the changes and have called for a referendum to be held before they are introduced.

John
John
2 hours ago

She says that “politicians should be elected on merit”.
What she doesn’t say is, it is much easier when you just have to step into Daddy’s shoes.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John
4
Reply
CapM
CapM
1 hour ago
Reply to  John

Who needs quotas when there are dynasties.

0
Reply
Phil
Phil
26 minutes ago
Reply to  CapM

Just ask the Kinnock boy

1
Reply
Cathy Jones
Cathy Jones
2 hours ago

How surprising, a Tory that hates women, I am deeply surprised, no really I am, you can’t see it but I am pulling a very shocked face at the moment, my mouth is so wide in startlement that you could fit a large donation of money from a Russian Oligarch that is close personal friends with Vladamir Putin into it.

-1
Reply
CJPh
CJPh
19 minutes ago
Reply to  Cathy Jones

What exactly has she said that is hateful towards women?

0
Reply
Glen
Glen
2 hours ago

I find it hard to disagree.
Quotas patronise minorities and smacks of tokenism.

2
Reply
CapM
CapM
1 hour ago
Reply to  Glen

But don’t women form the majority of our population.
What’s the logic behind branding the aim to address the under representation of that majority (that is women) as tokenism.

-1
Reply
CJPh
CJPh
38 minutes ago
Reply to  CapM

It’s the framework you propose – an elected representative is put into place by the direct will of the people. By mandating who can be set in place by their immutable characteristics, it is not only undemocratic but essentialises whichever characteristics are being preferred. Has Ms Ashgar been voted into place by women of colour solely? No, her votes came from those who reside in her ward – Black, white, Asian, man, woman, gay, straight, tall, short etc. She represents them for 4 years. The logic is predicated on a democratic framework for voting. I’d love to see a more… Read more »

Last edited 28 minutes ago by CJPh
1
Reply
Gareth Westacott
Gareth Westacott
2 hours ago

We are not on the same side of the fence politically, but I agree with her.

3
Reply
Phil
Phil
2 hours ago

What makes me laugh is the Labour Party calling for all-women shortlists yet they struggle to identify what a woman is!

2
Reply
Glen
Glen
2 hours ago
Reply to  Phil

All women shortlists insult women by implying they are not smart enough to compete with men on an equal basis.

3
Reply
CapM
CapM
54 minutes ago
Reply to  Glen

Who are these people who are so easily convinced by such an implication? Surely anyone who thinks that women are smart enough to be as effective at being politicians as men would dismiss the implication that they are not as pure drivel.

-2
Reply
CJPh
CJPh
23 minutes ago
Reply to  CapM

It is drivel. That is why they can stand, compete and succeed, and increasingly so – we see the line trending upward for these metrics without the need for quotas. If a quota system proves to be disastrous or massively unpopular it provides political ammo to supremacist or nativist racists, regressive sexists and homophobes. You can’t fight the will for hateful discrimination with paternalism.

1
Reply
Cai Wogan Jones
Cai Wogan Jones
1 hour ago

This is a tedious hackneyed discussion. We know by experience that we are far better governed the more our legislators are reflective of society as a whole. Quotas are a regrettable necessity where no other means has been found to achieve this.

-1
Reply
CJPh
CJPh
31 minutes ago
Reply to  Cai Wogan Jones

Which experience? Serious question. I’m not unmovable on this.

0
Reply
Quornby
Quornby
1 hour ago

Slam bang thank you Ma’am! Another Tory shouting off at the mouth. This is the one who couldn’t take a job with her father because Plaid rules forbade it isn’t it? I seem to recall his (and her) sudden transformation to Toryhood having found a great and belated love for the Queen.

-3
Reply
arthur owen
arthur owen
27 minutes ago

‘ I did not get here because of the colour of my skin’ no Ms Ashkgar you got there because ,among other things,you are your late father’s daughter.

1
Reply
Rob
Rob
26 minutes ago

I am not a tory, but I have to agree with her. When I vote for a candidate in an election I vote for the one who best represents my views. Whether or not they are male, female, black or white is completely irrelevant. By all means we must ensure that everyone is given the same opportunities, and barriers that prevent women or non-white people need to be taken down. But quota systems are patronising, insulting, and have the opposite effect. They create more divisions. We will end up with people saying ‘they only got the role because they are… Read more »

1
Reply
I.Humphrys
I.Humphrys
15 minutes ago

Interesting election result in Texas South, where Mayra Flores flipped the “forever” Democrat seat to the Republicans on a God, Family and Country line. Seems the Latino vote has swung. Now Ms Asghar is saying that women don’t need quotas.
Damn right!

Last edited 13 minutes ago by I.Humphrys
0
Reply
Barry Pandy
Barry Pandy
33 seconds ago

Why do so many people get so upset at the prospect of being represented by a women?

And don’t try to tell me it’s the quotas you don’t like, it isn’t very convincing.

0
Reply

