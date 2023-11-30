Tory MS submits list of roads to be exempt from 20mph speed limit his constituency

Emily Price

A Tory MS has submitted a list of possible roads in his constituency that he feels should be considered for exemption from Wales’ 20mph default speed limit.

On Thursday (November 30) Senedd Member for the Vale of Clwyd, Gareth Davies published a letter which he has written to Denbighshire County Council’s Traffic, Parking and Road Safety Manager.

In the correspondence, the Conservative MS refers to a previous meeting with the council alongside his fellow party member and north Wales MS, Mark Isherwood.

He explains he has received “extensive queries from constituents” on the matter of the new road regulation which came into force on September 17 this year.

It saw most roads in Wales that were 30mph switch to 20mph – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

The Welsh Government has provided guidance for councils to follow when deciding which routes should remain at 30mph.

Some local authorities have been criticised since the speed limit roll out for not consulting properly on which roads should “opt out” of the new default speed limit.

This is thought to be because department resources are overstretched.

Fears have been raised among some councils that if a road were to be changed back to 30mph and there is a death on that road – a council could be legally liable.

However some councils have been fairly bullish with their approach to road exceptions and have chosen to keep all main roads at 30mph.

Review

In the letter sent to Denbighshire County Council, Mr Davies wrote: “Firstly, I am aware that many constituents accept a 20mph speed outside schools, hospitals and community resources.

“Further to the present 5 exception routes many members of the public are concerned that a review is needed by the local authority to access the potential to remove the 20mph maximum speed on several other key commute routes”.

In the letter, Mr Davies provided a list of 17 roads that he felt should have their 20mph speed limit reviewed.

The controversial new default speed limit has so far been met with fierce opposition in Wales and a petition calling for it to be reversed has reached over 466,000 signatures – the most in Senedd history.

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily opposed the change due to its cost and the party has promised voters that if they were ever in power in Wales, they would axe it.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Davies said: “I’ve submitted a list of possible roads in Vale of Clwyd to be considered for exemption from the Welsh Government’s Blanket 20mph policy.

“I hope these suggestions are looked at seriously as they’re based on feedback from local people who remain up in arms.”

The Welsh Government has said that cutting the limit from 30mph to 20mph will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92m a year.

A review will be undertaken in 2024 to look at the current guidance for local authorities and decide whether the flexibility is enough for councils.

Denbighshire County Council was invited to comment.

List

The roads included in the list (excluding tracks leading to immediately outside schools and community resources) are below.

A525 Rhuddlan Rosd and Vale Road, Rhyl

A525 Rhy Road via Clwyd Retail Park

Ford Derwen, Rhyl

East Parade, Rhyl

A548 Russell Road, Rhyl

A5151 Rhuddlan

A547 Rhuddlan via Ffordd Porthwy

Victoria Road, Prestatyn

A547 Meliden Road and Gronant Road, Prestatyn

Ffordeisa and Flordd Fynnon, Prestatyn

A525 Junction to A55, The Roe, St Asap

Upper Denbigh Road, St Asaph

Ruthin Road, Denbigh

A543 Rhyl Road, Denbigh

A525 via Denbigh Green

A525 Trefnant

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

