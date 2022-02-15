Tory MS tells Drakeford to ‘follow England’s lead’ by ditching Covid restrictions

A Tory MS has told Mark Drakeford to follow England’s lead by ditching Covid restrictions.

Laura Anne Jones, a regional Senedd member for South Wales East, wants the Welsh Government to copy Boris Johnson’s plan of scrapping all remain restrictions at the end of the month.

In a column for the right-wing MailPlus news platform, she hit out at the Welsh First Minister, who she argued has been “hell-bent on doing things differently” during the pandemic.

The headline of the article said: “Wales needs to follow the (sic) Boris Johnson’s lead and kick Covid restrictions to the kerb”.

It was announced by the First Minister last week that Covid passes will no longer be needed from the end of this week and that face masks will begin to be phased out before St David’s Day.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government had been “ambushed” by The UK Government’s latest Covid announcement of plans to scrap self-isolation rules in England for people who test positive for Covid later this month.

He said Welsh Government was not informed of this major rule change prior to the announcement.

Gething also said that the Welsh Government work closely with the other countries in the UK, but argued that this is made more difficult when they are not made aware of rule changes in advance.

‘Curbs’

Laura Anne Jones said: “England will be the first country in the world to fully break free from curbs that have affected our lives for nearly two years, and return to some sort of normality.

“Here in Wales, Labour have been eager to impose restrictions at every turn, ruining many livelihoods, yet extremely hesitant when it comes to giving back our freedoms.

“When Boris held his nerve at the end of last year, in Wales we were issued with more draconian measures that inflicted untold damage on the nation’s economy, mental health and general morale.

“Throughout this whole pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has been hell-bent on doing things differently, yet the results of those actions have left Wales with the highest death rate of all the UK nations.

“It begs the question of why shutting down the Welsh economy is always the first knee-jerk reaction of this Welsh Labour Government.

“It also questions whether their decision-making was political, and not in fact led by science.”

She added: “The Welsh Labour Government now needs to follow in the footsteps of the UK Government and allow a full return to normality, without caveats or excuses. It’s time to learn to live with Covid.”

