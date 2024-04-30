Tory PCC candidate criticised for ‘irresponsible’ 20mph claims
Emily Price
A Tory Police and Crime Commissioner candidate has been criticised for claiming he can instruct a police force on which roads to target when enforcing the 20mph default speed limit.
Conservative candidate for North Wales, Brian Jones has been accused of trying to gain votes on an issue unrelated to a PCCs responsibilities.
A leaflet promoting Mr Jones delivered to residents in north Wales stated: “I will ensure that North Wales Police’s road safety resources are targeted outside schools and at accident hotspots – not along inappropriately
Since the roll out of the 20mph default speed limit in September, GoSafe have been responsible for overseeing enforcement of the limit in partnership with local authorities and police forces.
Operation Ugain was launched by GoSafe earlier this year.
It saw roadside teams use speed monitoring equipment to catch offending motorists.
Engagement sessions were offered to those caught speeding – but drivers who did not wish to receive the engagement were prosecuted.
We asked GoSafe to clarify whether a PCC has the power to instruct a police force on which 20mph roads to enforce the default speed limit.
A spokesperson said: “The Police and Crime Commissioner is not responsible for the day-to-day deployment and delivery of police services known as ‘operational policing’.”
‘Weaponising’
Founder of the road safety campaign group, 20’s Plenty For Us, Rod King, accused Mr Jones of misleading voters.
He said: “In 20 years as a road safety campaigner working with councils of all political persuasions, I have never come across the extent of weaponising of road safety and misinformation that Welsh Conservatives are institutionally lowering themselves to.
“Until 2021 Conservatives in Wales were calling for a national 20mph default and the Welsh Government has delivered that. Trying to gain votes on an issue unrelated to a PCCs responsibilities would also seem to be grossly irresponsible and undermines a PCC’s important role.”
Earlier this month, another Tory PCC candidate was criticised for “weaving fictional arguments” about the 20mph default speed limit in the “vain hope” of being elected.
South Wales candidate, George Carroll posted a video suggesting a vote for him in the May election would be a vote against the 20mph speed limit.
A PCCs aim is to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.
They have no power to alter default speed limits or make laws.
PCCs are among the best paid elected officials in Wales. The current PCC for south Wales, Alun Michael, is paid £86,700.
Brian Jones was invited to comment but did not respond.
Voting for PCCs will take place in Wales on Thursday (May 2). Below are the candidates being fielded by the four main parties:
Gwent:
Donna Cushing – Plaid Cymru
Mike Hamilton – Welsh Lib Dems
Hannah Jarvis – Welsh Conservatives
Jane Mud – Welsh Labour
South Wales:
Sam Bennett – Welsh Lib Dems
George Carroll – Welsh Conservatives
Dennis Clarke – Plaid Cymru
Emma Wools – Welsh Labour
North Wales:
Andy Dunbobbin – Welsh Labour
Anna Griffith – Plaid Cymru
Brian Jones – Welsh Conservatives
David Richard Marbrow – – Welsh Lin Dems
Dyfed Powys:
Justin Griffiths – Welsh Lib Dems
Ian Harrison – Welsh Conservatives
Dafydd Llywelyn – Plaid Cymru
Philippa Ann Thompson – Labour
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Quelle surprise.
You can’t hold an idiot responsible for knowing diddly-squat about the job he’s campaigning for – that’s just intelligence-ism and does not meet the standards I’ve come to expect from you!
20 mph – where’s the granular Welsh data?
Conspicuous by its absence atm …
Good old Brian – always looking for a band waggon to jump on. No doubt being advised by that great defender of Llandudno Prom “ U turn Janet “ the intellectual giant of y Senedd ✔️
Odd how the Tory’s only care about children’s wellbeing when they are near a school. What’s up with that? And why does this man look like he feasts on the blood of children?