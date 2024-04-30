Tory PCC candidate criticised for ‘irresponsible’ 20mph claims

Emily Price

A Tory Police and Crime Commissioner candidate has been criticised for claiming he can instruct a police force on which roads to target when enforcing the 20mph default speed limit.

Conservative candidate for North Wales, Brian Jones has been accused of trying to gain votes on an issue unrelated to a PCCs responsibilities.

A leaflet promoting Mr Jones delivered to residents in north Wales stated: “I will ensure that North Wales Police’s road safety resources are targeted outside schools and at accident hotspots – not along inappropriately designated 20mph stretches.”

Since the roll out of the 20mph default speed limit in September, GoSafe have been responsible for overseeing enforcement of the limit in partnership with local authorities and police forces.

Operation Ugain was launched by GoSafe earlier this year.

It saw roadside teams use speed monitoring equipment to catch offending motorists.

Engagement sessions were offered to those caught speeding – but drivers who did not wish to receive the engagement were prosecuted.

We asked GoSafe to clarify whether a PCC has the power to instruct a police force on which 20mph roads to enforce the default speed limit.

A spokesperson said: “The Police and Crime Commissioner is not responsible for the day-to-day deployment and delivery of police services known as ‘operational policing’.”

‘Weaponising’

Founder of the road safety campaign group, 20’s Plenty For Us, Rod King, accused Mr Jones of misleading voters.

He said: “In 20 years as a road safety campaigner working with councils of all political persuasions, I have never come across the extent of weaponising of road safety and misinformation that Welsh Conservatives are institutionally lowering themselves to.

“Until 2021 Conservatives in Wales were calling for a national 20mph default and the Welsh Government has delivered that. Trying to gain votes on an issue unrelated to a PCCs responsibilities would also seem to be grossly irresponsible and undermines a PCC’s important role.”

Earlier this month, another Tory PCC candidate was criticised for “weaving fictional arguments” about the 20mph default speed limit in the “vain hope” of being elected.

South Wales candidate, George Carroll posted a video suggesting a vote for him in the May election would be a vote against the 20mph speed limit.

A PCCs aim is to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

They have no power to alter default speed limits or make laws.

PCCs are among the best paid elected officials in Wales. The current PCC for south Wales, Alun Michael, is paid £86,700.

Brian Jones was invited to comment but did not respond.

Voting for PCCs will take place in Wales on Thursday (May 2). Below are the candidates being fielded by the four main parties:

Gwent:

Donna Cushing – Plaid Cymru

Mike Hamilton – Welsh Lib Dems

Hannah Jarvis – Welsh Conservatives

Jane Mud – Welsh Labour

South Wales:

Sam Bennett – Welsh Lib Dems

George Carroll – Welsh Conservatives

Dennis Clarke – Plaid Cymru

Emma Wools – Welsh Labour

North Wales:

Andy Dunbobbin – Welsh Labour

Anna Griffith – Plaid Cymru

Brian Jones – Welsh Conservatives

David Richard Marbrow – – Welsh Lin Dems

Dyfed Powys:

Justin Griffiths – Welsh Lib Dems

Ian Harrison – Welsh Conservatives

Dafydd Llywelyn – Plaid Cymru

Philippa Ann Thompson – Labour

