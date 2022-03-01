Tory Senedd Member ‘bitterly disappointed’ after early at-home abortions in Wales made permanent

A Conservative Senedd Member has said that he is “bitterly disappointed” after temporary arrangements allowing early abortions to be carried out at home in Wales were made permanent.

The Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced on Friday that the measures put in place during the Covid pandemic would not be coming to an end.

Earlier this month the UK Government confirmed that similar measures in England would be extended for a further six months.

But Clwyd West Senedd Member Darren Millar, who is a member of the Evangelical Alliance, called for the Health Minister to answer questions in the Senedd on the matter.

“I’m bitterly disappointed that the Minister made an announcement to extend what we all hoped would be only temporary arrangements for abortions without the need to see a medical professional in person,” he said.

“Obviously, they are significant changes to the permanent abortion regime, and there are many people who have contacted me to say that they are very concerned about risks to women’s health as a result of these changes, and indeed the prospect that people can be coerced into taking abortion medication.

“And not only that, but that the system could also potentially be abused and people could obtain abortion medication and then pass them on to others.

“We need the opportunity to scrutinise this decision, and I think that there should be the opportunity for a debate or a statement in this Chamber prior to any changes being introduced.”

The Senedd Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths responded that the Welsh Government had already published a written statement.

She added that “the new guidance in relation to making this a permanent position—as you said, it was a temporary position—has been developed by clinicians, working alongside the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and other partners”.

“So, I don’t think there’s a need for a further statement. If you do have any specific concerns, I would suggest you write to the Minister for Health and Social Services direct.”

‘Advice’

Introduced in 2020, the change to existing guidelines allowed women and girls to take pills for early medical abortion up to nine weeks and six days gestation in their own homes, following a telephone or e-consultation with a clinician, without the need to first attend a hospital or clinic.

Describing the decision as “a progressive step which demonstrates Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting women” the Health Minister said that following a consultation she was satisfied “the arrangements are safe and bring significant benefits to women and girls who wish to access abortion services, with reduced waiting times”.

“Welsh Government consulted on the temporary arrangements between December 2020 and February 2021 and I have carefully considered the responses along with subsequent information on the safety of abortion services under these arrangements in making this decision,” she added in a written statement.

“New guidance has been developed by clinicians working along with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare and British Society of Abortion Care Providers to enable the NHS in Wales to implement the change as effectively as possible.

“The guidance includes steps to ensure women accessing the service are not subject to coercion or exploitation in line with Welsh safeguarding protocols. The guidance also emphasises the need to provide advice and support to women on contraception and reproductive health.”

