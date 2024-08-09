Tory Senedd member speaks out on racism row

Emily Price

A shadow cabinet member has spoken out about the row over racism within the Welsh Conservatives saying there are “a few with totally warped and unacceptable views”.

Muslim MS Natasha Asghar made the comments after two allegations of racism were aimed at the group within 24 hours.

Yesterday Nation.Cymru published a text message sent by Conservative MS Laura Anne Jones in which she branded the Chinese owners of TikTok, “chinky spies”.

She apologised for the offensive slur – but has not yet had the party whip withdrawn.

Earlier this year several other messages surfaced from a chat overseen by Ms Jones which included offensive remarks about “multiculturalism” and “gays” as well as cruel jokes about Ms Asghar.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies also hit the headlines yesterday after he was accused of “dog whistle racism” by the Muslim Council of Wales.

Their comments came after the Tory leader demanded answers from Welsh councils about non-Halal options and penned an opinion column headlined, ‘Children SHOULD NOT be forced to eat Halal school lunches’.

He went viral on X, formally Twitter, after the issue was amplified by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

Mr Davies says he is following up on the concerns of his constituents.

The Muslim Council of Wales said: “Andrew RT Davies is engaging in Islamophobic race-baiting, at a time when we require politicians to be the voice of reason and show moral leadership.

“The hamfisted attempts at dog-whistle racism may lead to more engagement online for Mr Davies, but have real consequences on our streets and in our mosques.”

Abrasive

Tory MSs have become uneasy in recent days about their leader’s trademark abrasive social media style.

This morning, Nation.Cymru contacted all Welsh Conservative politicians except for Andrew RT Davies and Laura Anne Jones asking the following:

Are the Welsh Conservatives institutionally racist?

Do you still have confidence in Andrew RT Davies as a leader?

In light of the racist slur from Laura Anne Jones – do you think your leader should take action?

The shadow transport minister was the only person to respond although several got in touch to ask whether anyone had broken cover.

In recent days, Ms Asghar’s Newport constituency was daubed with Nazi symbols and racist messages.

Responding to our questions, she said: “I cannot speak on behalf of others, but I can categorically say that I have never experienced any form of racism within the party and do not believe the Welsh Conservative Party is institutionally racist.

“Whilst there might be a few with totally warped and unacceptable views, the majority of us are decent, tolerant, and accepting people.

“Let me be clear, anyone caught making racist slurs should absolutely face full consequences. By not acting, it sends a repugnant message that we support those ignorant views.

“There is absolutely no place for racism in our society and we must all unite together to stamp it out once and for all, now so more than ever in light of events unfolding across the UK.”

