Tory support amongst motorists plummets – new poll

Emily Price

Support for the Tories amongst members of a prominent pro-driver campaign group has more than halved since the Conservatives came to power, a new survey has revealed.

An online poll by FairFuelUK of almost 42,000 drivers found that 31 percent would today vote Labour while only 20 percent would support the Conservatives.

The survey was carried between November 8th and 16th by the campaign group which has recorded voting intention data from its supporters for 13 years.

In 2011, 43 percent of people polled said they supported the Conservative party.

However, by 2023 voter intention for the Tories had dropped to just 20 percent.

In the same period, voter intention for Labour started at 19 percent in 2011 and increased to 31 percent this year.

The data also revealed a surprising 12% surge in support for the right-wing populist political party, Reform UK.

Anti-motorist

Attempts to portray Labour as an anti-motorist party have been at the forefront of the Conservative pre-election campaign in recent months.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has referenced the decision by the Labour Welsh Government to introduce a 20mph default speed limit as an example of the anti-motorist ideals of Keir Starmer’s party.

Welsh Conservative leader, Andrew RT Davies has previously said the contrast between Rishi Sunak’s recent ‘pro-motorist’ policies and the Welsh Government “couldn’t be more stark”.

However, Howard Cox Founder of FairFuelUK and Reform UK’s London Mayoral Candidate said the Conservative government in Westminster has presided over a “plethora” of costly anti-motoring policies which have hurt the economy.

Distrusted

He said: “The traditional easy cash cow targets have had enough with the Tories. A party I have voted for, for 50 years is now distrusted by millions of motorists.

“I never thought I’d see the day that Labour would be more electorally popular than the Tories on driving and transport issues.

“FairFuelUK supporters are very discouraged with the Conservatives on crime and economy policies, and now significantly believe they don’t deserve the driver’s support at the ballot box either.

“I’m not even sure a 20p cut in fuel duty would turn them around. The disappointment in this Government is now deep seated. But if I was Jeremy Hunt, I’d give that fiscal plan a real go.

“No ifs no buts Mr Hunt, it’s time to lead the world on fairer fuel taxation and delivering honest filling up costs.

“That means cutting fuel duty and fully implementing PumpWatch. FairFuelUK supporters and millions of drivers are frustrated with a Conservative government that has presided over a plethora of costly anti-motoring policies that have hurt the economy, penalised low income families and needlessly added to the costs of running a small business.

“Time to recognise drivers are part of the solution to lowering inflation, not a bottomless source of tax revenue.

“Reform UK is the new kid on the block, with thousands of FairFuelUK’s long time Tory supporters migrating to Richard Tice’s common sense going for growth plans. That’s why those finding themselves in a Tory generated political wilderness, now back Reform 100%.”

Richard Tice, Leader of Reform UK said: “The message is getting through, if you worry about the cost of living, if you care about small businesses, if you want your family and the country to succeed, the Conservatives no longer represent you, Reform UK does.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

