Tory throws down the gauntlet to UK Health Secretary over NHS waiting times in Wales

Martin Shipton

A tit-for-tat row has broken out between the UK Government’s Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Shadow Welsh Secretary Lord Byron Davies over whether Labour has a plan to treat Welsh patients stuck on waiting lists in England.

On July 25 Lord Davies – who was MP for Gower from 2015 to 2017 and appointed to his current role because all Welsh Conservative MPs lost their seats in the recent general election – wrote to Mr Streeting stating: “I write seeking clarification on a previously considered cross-border NHS waiting list initiative between NHS Wales and NHS England.

“The former [Tory] Secretary of State for Health previously invited Welsh Government officials to discuss a possible plan to enable Welsh patients who are trapped on a waiting list in Wales to obtain treatment in England. The objective, of course, was to bring down the appallingly long waiting lists in Wales.

“I am sure you will be aware that waiting lists in Wales are now at an all time high, with more than 22,000 people waiting for two years or more. Without doubt, the outlined initiative would make a real difference to the lives of the people of Wales.

“Would you be good enough, therefore, to inform me of the steps if any at present you are taking to progress this arrangement? I very much look forward to hearing from you.”

Lord Davies copied the letter to Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens.

Response

On September 5, having not had a response from either Cabinet Minister, Lord Davies wrote to Ms Stevens, stating: “Six weeks have now passed and disappointingly I have not received a response.

“… This is a matter of the greatest importance to the people of Wales, especially as Welsh waiting lists are now at an all time high.

“I have also written to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. I therefore ask again what steps, if any, have been taken to progress this initiative? I look forward to receiving an early response.”

Lord Davies has now received a letter from Mr Streeting dated September 9, which states: “As you wrote, Steve Barclay, one of my many Conservative predecessors, wrote to the devolved governments in August 2023 to offer his support in bringing down waiting lists in their nations. At the time, waiting lists in England stood at 7.7 million, the longest in the history of the NHS.

“The former Health Secretary wrote that he was open to more cross-border working. Following his letter, a meeting was held with the Health Ministers of the devolved governments in October. No action appears to have been taken and no further meetings were held in the nine months until the general election. However, the former Health Secretary’s letter did receive a lot of media coverage when it was press released,which I suspect was what it was intended to do.

“This government is not interested in gesture politics. Instead, we are working day and night to actually improve services for patients.

“On the Saturday after the general election, I held calls with the Health Ministers to set out my intention that we work closely on the shared challenges we face. Across the UK, waiting lists have soared over the past 14 years, and I am determined that this government does not only turn around the NHS in England, but is a rising tide that lifts all ships.

“We will work with the devolved governments in delivering faster, improved and more equitable health outcomes for all patients across the UK. I intend to strengthen our collaboration in achieving these common goals.”

Email address

In a letter also dated September 9, Ms Stevens told Lord Davies: “Thank you for your letter of September 5 referencing the letter you sent to [Mr Streeting] on July 25 and copied to me on July 26.

“I understand that [Mr Streeting] has responded to your letter.”

Ms Stevens concluded her letter by asking Lord Davies to send future correspondence to a different email address.”

Reacting to the correspondence, Lord Davies told Nation.Cymru: “After two attempts to get a straightforward answer to my question, the response is nothing but idle talk.

“It’s now abundantly clear that the Labour UK Government has abandoned past efforts from the last government to help Welsh patients stuck on exceptionally long waiting lists.

“This is a shocking decision, especially as the latest data shows that more than 22,000 Welsh patients are stuck on a waiting list for two years or more.

“It’s appalling – but not surprising – to see Labour turn its back on Wales.”

