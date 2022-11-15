Tory trade deals ‘sold farmers down the river,’ says Welsh farming union boss
Farmers have been “sold down the river” by Tory trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, a Welsh farming union boss has said.
Speaking yesterday in Parliament, former Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice told MPs that the UK “gave away far too much for far too little in return,” despite starting negotiations “with the strongest possible hand”.
He also said that negotiators were undermined by former Minister Liz Truss demanding that a deal with Australia be struck before the G7 summit in Cornwall in June 2021.
Farmers’ Union of Wales president Glyn Roberts said the deals gave away massive access to UK food markets in exchange for negligible benefits.
“Mr Eustice has confirmed everything the FUW has stated throughout. The positive spin given by Boris Johnson, Ministers and MPs about these deals at the time was complete nonsense.
“We have always known and made clear that these deals sell UK farmers and food security down the river in exchange for virtually nothing.
“The UK gave away massive and ultimately complete access to our markets for beef, lamb and dairy products in exchange for minute benefits, all in order to meet deadlines for politically expedient press releases.”
Mr Eustice also told Parliament that Australian negotiators had been allowed to “shape the terms” of the agreement, and called for the Department for International Trade’s head to be sacked, saying now was “a good opportunity to move on and get a different type of negotiator in place – somebody who understands British interests better”.
‘Laughing stock’
Mr Roberts said the deals are recognised around the globe as being incredibly weak and had made a laughing stock of the UK on the international stage.
“MPs who continue to defend these deals no longer have a leg to stand on as the truth has been given to Parliament ‘from the horse’s mouth’,” he said.
Mr Roberts said the new Westminster regime should now ensure that any future deals with other countries and trading blocs take a far more robust approach that protects farmers and food security – not undermining them.
“Our vulnerability to the further undermining our food security has been made clear by Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the UK needs to reset its approach to international trade, as called for in the FUW’s July 2022 five-point plan,” he added.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The confirmation from the former Minister for farming destruction is quite satisfying as it stabs his own morally bankrupt mates in the front and back but we already knew after his team of sell outs left the room, the Aussies were laughing and popping the champagne corks. Kill our farming industry just to get any old deal to prove Brexit was right. Is there any lower depth left to sink to?
Where ever you travel throughout the country before any election all you see on farmers land bordering roads are signs telling you to vote for the local Tory candidate, is the NFU out of touch with their membership or have they suddenly realised that they cannot trust anything a Tory says as i may be wrong but didn’t the NFU recommend brexit so their members could benefit from these kind of trade deals without knowing what deals would be made, does the old saying about buying a pig in a poke ring any bells
But these comments are from the Farmers Union of Wales, not the NFU. FUW was always opposed to Brexit which is why the vote went so differently in the Welsh speaking farming areas!
I agree, I regularly drive through Powys and during election campaigns roadside farms are plastered in Conservative Party placards.
Dear Farmers, This was the “Brexit” that so many of you spent so long championing, the same “Brexit” that many of you took the time to put huge billboards and displays on your own land extolling the virtues of… Why are you so upset? Surely you all knew that this would happen? Surely, like all of the other “Brexit voters”, you knew what you were voting for? If not, what was the reason you voted for it? You got what you wanted. You helped have this fall on all of us, you wanted it like all of the other people… Read more »
I dont see the problem for farmers, they voted for Brexit, they won,and got trade deals outside of the EU that they wanted and were promised. All they have to do now to stay afloat, is match what Aus and NZ are offering and they will be fine. You won, stop moaning, you knew what you were voting for, didnt you?
Well if farmers are unhappy, they could try lobbying a certain Mr Starmer to make a commitment to cancel the bad deals if/when he wins the next election. I am sure that the party he leads will provide lots of posters that don’t say ‘Vote Tory’ to put up in their fields. Since Mr Starmer does not listen to his party Membership it is possible that he might actually listen to a farming pressure group.
As Ann writes above, FUW was always vehemently opposed to Brexit but if they think this is bad then just wait until the idiot Tories do the deal with the USA.
Sunny uplands coming home to roost!
Surprise, surprise.