Tour guiding course to launch in Welsh city

A unique tour guiding course will launch next month unearthing the hidden gems and rich heritage of a Welsh city.

The program will provide participants with an in-depth understanding of Newport’s history.

It’s been designed in collaboration with Newport Rising, Newport City Council, and the Wales Official Tourist Guide Association.

The comprehensive 12-week course is set to begin in March and blends historical education with practical tour guiding skills.

Participants will embark on a journey through Newport’s storied past, exploring landmarks, delving into the Chartist movement, and unearthing the hidden gems of the city.

Connection

It’s hoped the course will inspire a new wave of passionate storytellers who can bring Newport’s history to life for visitors and locals alike.

Phil Coates, at Wales Official Tourist Guide Association: “We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity. Our goal is to foster a deep connection with Newport’s heritage and to empower participants to share these captivating stories with the wider world.

“This course is more than just a learning experience; it’s a chance to be part of Newport’s living history.”

The course will culminate in an official accreditation, enabling participants to pursue careers as professional tourist guides in Newport with opportunities to progress further.

Sign up

In an effort to make this opportunity more accessible, organisers are offering sponsored enrolment for a limited number of applicants, covering the £250 course fee.

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact Diana at [email protected] or call 07527450138 for more information or visit one of the drop in info sessions planned at Newport Rising Hub on the following dates/times:

Saturday February 17th @ 12pm – 2pm Tuesday February 20th @ 2pm – 4pm Thursday February 22nd @ 2pm – 4pm



With limited spaces available, the organisers invite those interested to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.

