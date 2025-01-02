Tourism businesses urged to have their say on visitor tax plans

Hotels, guest houses and other providers of visitor accommodation in Powys are being encouraged to take part in a consultation on Welsh Government plans to introduce a tourism tax.

The Senedd’s Finance Committee is seeking views as part of its scrutiny of the proposed Bill which, if passed into law, would see the introduction of a register for all visitor accommodation providers in Wales.

It would also give councils in Wales the ability to impose a visitor levy which the places where they stay would be responsible for collecting.

Charges

The tax would apply to hotels, B&Bs, and self-catered accommodations, and would be charged per person, including children

The charge would be £1.25 per night for most accommodations, and £0.75 per night for camping pitches and dormitories

The Welsh Government says the levy will reduce the burden on local infrastructure and services by providing additional funding for them.

Harm

But it has been criticised by opposition parties in the Senedd and tourism bosses who say that it could harm Wales’ tourism sector and deter people from visiting the country.

A consultation can be found on the Senedd Cymru website or through the Have Your Say Powys site.

Councillor David Selby, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys: “The proposed Welsh Government legislation could have far reaching consequences for the tourism sector in Powys so, we are encouraging those who would be affected to feed into this consultation whatever their view point.”

The consultation will close on Friday 10 January.

