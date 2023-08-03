Tourism projects in Wales win share of £5m to help get the basics right for visitors

Tourism projects across Wales have won a share of the Welsh Government’s £5m Brilliant Basics Fund to help deliver small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements.

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism Dawn Bowden has confirmed today that 29 tourism infrastructure projects in north, mid & south west and south east Wales have received investment from the fund.

The fund, which is open to local authorities and national park authorities, also supports projects that improve accessibility and those that make their destinations more environmentally sustainable.

2023 is Wales’ Year of Trails which presents the tourism sector with an opportunity to showcase attractions, landscapes and coastline through routes and trails.

The approved projects show how local authorities and national parks have considered the entire visitor experience and the essential infrastructure that makes a trail experience complete, from pathways, to parking to making facilities accessible for all.

Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden said: “I’m delighted we have been able to invest £5m in a range of new projects that will help deliver a first-class holiday experience for people across Wales.”

“The projects supported through the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics fund make a real difference. Local tourism amenities have a big part to play in making a trip a memorable one.

“These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of a visitor’s experience and also benefit those who live in the area.”

The Brilliant Basics fund for 2023-25 was launched in February 2023, and 29 projects across Wales have been approved for funding. These include:

North Wales:

Ynys Mon Council- £250,000 for Mon Agored – to deliver refurbished toilets at Beaumaris, Rhosneigr, Traeth Bychan & Moelfre including shower facilities, bike storage & EV points where applicable.

Cyngor Gwynedd – £300,000 for a plan to upgrade visitor infrastructure in Dinas Dinlle near Caernarfon – includes car park resurfacing, EV charging, cycle shelters, bus shelter and accessible picnic area.

Conwy County Borough Council – £300,000 for Llandudno shelters and colonnades – replacing three shelters along Llandudno’s North Shore Promenade and resurfacing of walls and floors and installation of new benches at Llandudno Colonnades.

Flintshire County Council – £160,000 for Discover Flintshire by Trails – improvements to signage, interpretation and route enhancements to various routes and trails around Flintshire.

Mid Wales

Powys County Council – £300,000 for Powys Visitor Amenity Project – includes elements of access and car park improvements, trails, EV charging points, signage and interpretation and toilet upgrades at various locations.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority – £298,739 for Visitor Facilities – Craig y Nos Country Park and Cwm Porth Waterfalls Car Park – to include Changing Facilities at Cwm Porth toilet and Craig y Nos Country Park access and car park improvements.

South West Wales:

Swansea Council – £180,000 for the Swansea Amphitheatre Re-Development project to refurbish and enhance the Amphitheatre to include a sail-type roof, site and architectural lighting, mains electricity supply including a number of electrical points, recycled rubber tyre flooring, water fountain and venue dressing, branding, signage and art.

Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council – £300,000 for Neath Abbey Visitor Parking Scheme – to create between 25 and 40 car parking spaces, a coach drop off point and parking if feasible, and bilingual interpretation / orientation panel.

Carmarthenshire County Council – £264,000 for Carmarthenshire County Museum Car Parking Improvements – includes landscaping, lighting, signage and interpretation, EV charging and cycling support facilities.

South East Wales:

Vale of Glamorgan Council – £288,000 for the Porthkerry – Gateway to the Coast project which includes improved access, seating and shelter, additional parking spaces, solar lighting, EV charging point, improved signage, new footpaths, interpretation, bin storage area, and accessible benches.

Newport City Council – £300,000 for Installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure at key tourist sites across Newport – to deliver a minimum of two electric vehicle charging points at Rodney Parade, Newport Transporter Bridge Visitor Centre, Tredegar Park and Newport City Stadium within Newport’s International Sports Village.

