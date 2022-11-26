Tourism tax ‘an act of economic self-harm in order to virtue signal’ say Welsh Conservatives

The Welsh Conservatives have said that the Welsh Government’s forthcoming tourism tax is an “act of economic self-harm in order to virtue signal”.

Writing in Conservative Home, Senedd Member Tom Giffard said that Labour “effectively uses Wales as its laboratory for bad ideas” to “churn out a steady stream of disastrous policies in order to chase headlines”.

The approach was a “precursor to how Labour would govern from Westminster” aimed not at “enhancing the tourism sector, but of taxing it to oblivion,” he said.

“1-in-7 jobs in Wales rely on tourism,” he said. “That’s nearly 200,000 livelihoods that will be put at risk by this decision. Imagine this policy rolled out across the UK: the decimation of our country’s reputation as a worthwhile place to visit.”

According to the Welsh Government’s figures, tourism Industries accounted for 11.3% of employment (151,000) in Wales in 2020. However 55% of those jobs were part-time.

He added: “Labour’s determination to press ahead with this policy during times is a sign of their arrogant entitlement based on their perpetual rule.

“Jeremy Corbyn is no longer at the helm, but his socialist acolytes and cheerleaders remain.”

‘Millionaires’

Tom Giffard added that many other countries had brought in a tourism tax in order to tackle over-tourism rather than using the money in order to invest in the tourism industry.

“Venice decided to introduce a tourism tax precisely in order to deter tourists from visiting as they were concerned about visitor numbers,” he said.

“Bhutan has recently raised their tourism tax with the same expressed rationale. Their decisions clearly show that these taxes are used to deter, rather than encourage, visitors to an area.

“We are left speculating as to how the tax will even be applied. There has been no guarantee that this tax would see any improvement to tourism offers in local communities .

“The proceeds are likely to get used by councils to fund other programmes such as free school meals. We must not forget that the ‘introduction of tourism levies’ was a core tenet of Labour and Plaid’s cooperation agreement.

“Councils have already said that the school meals policy is costing more than they have been allocated for its implementation. This leaves Wales in the bizarre situation where we will be taxing one of our most valued industries to feed the children of millionaires.”

The Welsh Government is currently running a consultation on what they are calling a tourism levy, which closes on 13 December.

They say that the aim of the tourism tax will be to support communities which have large amounts of tourism.

“The critical infrastructure that supports tourism should be supported by all those who rely on it,” they said.

“This includes keeping beaches and pavements clean, as well as maintaining local parks, toilets, and footpaths. Investing and maintaining these enhances the reputation of the destination and supports the visitor economy.”

