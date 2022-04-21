Tourism tax will not help ‘welcome to Wales’ message says Wales Tourism Alliance chair
The chair of Wales Tourism Alliance has said that a tourism tax would not help in creating a “welcome to Wales” message that will attract tourists to the country.
Suzy Davies, a former Conservative Senedd Member, was giving evidence to the Welsh Affairs Committee on Wales as a global tourist destination.
She said that “damaging headlines” in Wales’ press about the tourism tax and other policy announcements had not helped the industry during the tourism season.
“This message that we’re good to go and Wales is ready for business has been successful on one side – working with Visit Britain on this ‘good to go’ thing has been great,” she said.
“Of course Wales has been the subject of some damaging headlines internally because of various policy announcements that have been taken and run with in a very bad way by some of the local press such as tourism tax and stuff, which has not helped us during our higher period.”
She was asked by Aberconwy Conservative MP Robin Millar whether tourism tax should be introduced in Wales given that it tends to exist in other countries that have a lower rate of VAT.
“All tourism tax countries have much lower rates of VAT for tourism products in those countries,” she said. “10% Less generally, and a little bit on the actual product.
“But the prospect of a 20% VAT rate plus the tourism tax, however modest, is not great news for tourism in GB, let alone Wales.
“And again it does not help us with that ‘Wales really wants you, welcome to Wales’ message that we need to be pushing at the moment.”
Dave Chapman, the Executive Director for Wales for UK Hospitality, told the committee that high taxes were a problem for the industry coming on top of the Covid pandemic.
“If you put the combination of costs on top of two years where closures and restrictions have had a destabilising effect on the industry, it really shows the fragility of the industry at the moment,” he said.
“We have a whole cauldron of costs which are having an effect right across the sector.”
‘Growing feeling’
In October, the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru confirmed a consultation on proposals for a local visitor levy will launch in autumn 2022.
A tourism tax would raise revenue for local authorities enabling them to manage services and infrastructure which makes tourism a success, they said.
Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said a levy would enable destinations in Wales to be enjoyed for generations to come.
Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member Cefin Campbell MS said that the “measure will help support a sustainable rather than an extractive tourism sector”.
But last week Ashford Price, secretary of the Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions, said that the tourism tax could “damage” the tourism industry in Wales as tourists would visit other parts of the UK without a tax instead.
“From the many English contacts I have made in tourism over the years, I gather there is now a growing feeling by some in England that the Welsh Government is anti-English, and also anti-tourism,” he said.
“In many Welsh regions, 80% of their visitors come from England. Can Wales really afford to lose this market?”
Another Tory who believes that any action taken in Cymru, will have a negative effect on us, regardless that most tourist destinations on the planet employ this method of taxation, with no ill effect, on visitor numbers, but, if we were to introduce it, it will be the end of tourism in Cymru, according to them. They put us down at every opportunity, while trying to keeping us in the dis-united kingdom of little englanders.
The Reach regional / local papers and Facebook pages have really been pushing the tourism tax suggestion recently with headlines like “Will Mancunians continue to visit Wales if there is a tourism tax?” I wonder who is pulling their strings?
That they still visit EU/Med destinations and cough up the local tourist tax is enough evidence that they don’t think it matters. Only obsessives who are seeking to talk Wales down fixate on this kind of thing. My only concern is that the proceeds of this revenue stream should be primarily deployed to keep tourist destinations clean, roads and other infrastructure maintained, not hijacked for use in other areas of spending.
41 countries around the world charge a tourist tax and if you’ve travelled abroad, you’ve likely paid one before. You may have never noticed it – as it’s sometimes worked into airline tickets or the taxes you pay at your hotel. The money from the tax goes to protecting natural resources and maintaining tourism facilities. The tax is becoming more popular as a tool to battle the growing issue of over-tourism.
Significantly, the person spouting this anti-Welsh rubbish is a former Conservative and Unionist Party minister. Clearly her loyalties lie elsewhere than Wales
Is Venice now racist against the English? They are charging a tenner a day.
Yes Wales can indeed “afford to lose that market”. The kind of tourist that complains about a tourist tax put in place to support local services isn’t really the kind of tourist Wales needs.
You realise that Welsh residents going on holiday within Wales would also have to pay? It will hardly help build up Welsh national affinity if large numbers from urban Wales are encouraged by this tax to take their buckets and spades to SW England instead of seeing beautiful bits of their own country.
“The “measure will help support a sustainable rather than an extractive tourism sector”. Yes: as others have written today, we, living in Wales, want sustainability; worthwhile real jobs (including in hospitality), and a sensible and steady future. And if a small tax measure helps to this end, well – that’s tax as a public good. Fine. Lets use the science of economics, and ask those who say that this would “scare off” would-be tourists/ customers, or divert them to other destinations within the UK: is there actually an empirical evidence for this? (And if so, what is the size of… Read more »
Pretty daft to suggest an extra fiver somewhere would put people off coming to Wales…
A £5 per person per night charge would add up to £140 for a family of four over a week. That is easily enough to encourage a family from Gwent or Cardiff or the valleys to go to Somerset, Dorset or Devon rather than to Carmarthenshire or Pembs or Ceredigion for the week — even if it has little impact on those from NW England travelling to North Wales.
Do we really want to encourage the population of urban Wales to go elsewhere for their holiday?
Who said per night, stop making stuff up…
And yet dozens of other countries have a tourism tax which does not adversely affect their tourism numbers.
Clearly this Tory is misusing her current position to make political statements in favour of her party. No wonder she lost her Senedd seat. She should lose her chair of the Welsh Toryism Alliance too
I’ve just returned from Zanzibar where the tourist tax is $1 per person per day.Place was packed and no one I met complained about paying it.I knew about it before I went and didn’t put me off.
Treacherous Tory Suzi Davies forgets in her rant that her so-called party of low taxation has increased taxes 15 times in office, and thanks to her Whitehall English extremists who deny Wales still the devolution of the Crown Estate means £500m per annum leaves Wales that goes into the Monarchy & English Treasury coffers. Imagine the good that money could if spent in Wales ? Also, Whitehall still controls our water resource meaning trillions of gallons of our water is pumped from dams in Mid Wales into the English Midlands to benefit English water company shareholders & England’s Treasury. And… Read more »
Didn’t the tories tell us that once we had left the EU, we wouldn’t have to pay VAT?