Town council calls for a Property Act ahead of rally

A town council has declared its support for a Property Act to tackle the housing crisis facing Welsh communities.

In a meeting on 11 March, Blaenau Ffestiniog Town Council unanimously agreed to a motion ‘declaring support for Cymdeithas yr Iaith‘s call for a Property Act’.

The announcement comes ahead of a large Nid yw Cymru ar Werth (Wales is Not for Sale) rally in the town on 4 May, where Beth Winter MP, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and councillor Craig ab Iago will be among those calling on the Welsh Government to introduce a ‘Property Act – Nothing Less’ to tackle the housing crisis and ensure that houses are treated as homes.

“Difficult situation”

David Meirion Jones, who introduced the motion, responded to its success by saying: “It is a very difficult situation at the moment for young people who want to get houses locally.

“As it happens, it is also very timely as Cymdeithas yr Iaith are planning to hold a Property Act rally in the town on 4 May.

“Remember to come along and show your support if you agree that everyone should have the right to a home locally.

“It is an extremely complex area and the power that Town Councils have to influence any planning decisions is very limited.”

Pride

Osian Jones, a member of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Nid yw Cymru ar Werth [Wales is Not for Sale] working group, said: “We are so proud to hold the rally in a community where the local Town Council has expressed 100% support for the aim of introducing a Property Act to give our communities control over their land and houses.

“Nothing less than a comprehensive Property Act will do, as our Welsh communities cannot wait any longer before the Government corrects the current injustice of the housing market”

In a supplementary motion, it was unanimously passed to fly the Cymdeithas yr Iaith flag on the council building on the day of the rally.

Pressure

The campaign group has urged supporters to attend the housing rally to put pressure on the Welsh Government to secure legislation that they hope will make a difference to communities across Wales.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has warned that there will be no radical action to solve the housing crisis in Wales and protect Welsh communities unless people come in large numbers to the Nid yw Cymru ar Werth (Wales is Not For Sale) rally in Blaenau Ffestiniog on May 4 to show the strength of feeling

The rally, which is being held on International Workers’ Day, comes a few months before the Welsh Government publishes its long-awaited White Paper on “The Right to Adequate Housing” and before the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities chaired by Professor Simon Brooks publishes its final report.

The rally and march will start at 2pm from Diffwys Car Park in Blaenau Ffestiniog on Saturday 4 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

