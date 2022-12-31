Town council calls on Aberystwyth pub to adopt a Welsh language name

Aberystwyth town council has called on a pub in the town to adopt a Welsh language name.

The town’s council objected to plans for the pub The White Horse on Upper Portland Street to put in new English-only signs.

The application is currently being reviewed by Ceredigion county council but they have received objections from the town council.

The Town Council said that they had concerns over “internally illuminated and English-only signage”.

They added: “The Council would also like to kindly request that the owners also consider using the Welsh name i.e. Y Ceffyl Gwyn.

“This would represent a good business move in attracting local customers.” The Grade II listed pub dates from at least 1834 and its facade includes Art Nouveau detail commissioned by its then owner Colonel John Rea of Worcester dating from around 1900.

