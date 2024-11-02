Town set to receive regeneration funding ending months of waiting

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Millions of pounds of regeneration funding is set to be released following a lengthy review process.

After the general election, the UK Government announced that it was reviewing spending in a number of areas and that it would suspend the decision-making process on the long term plan for towns fund.

Regenerating

Under the fund, Barry was going to receive £20m to spend on regenerating the high street, tackling anti-social behaviour and improving connectivity.

A partnership made up of various stakeholders which is being managed by Vale of Glamorgan Council will receive the funds.

The leader of The Barry Partnership, David Stevens, said: “We’re excited about the opportunity to bring real change to Barry, investing in the people and places that make our town special.

“By working together with residents, businesses and community representatives we can create a brighter future that targets the root causes of deprivation and unlocks new potential.”

Concerns

Community leaders raised concerns when it was announced that the decision making process on funding for Barry and other towns across the UK had been suspended.

Speaking in August, 2024, the leader of the Plaid Cymru group at Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Ian Johnson, said it was “unforgivable” that the funding was being put on hold.

Following the news that Barry will receive the funding, Cllr Johnson said: “While I’m pleased that the regeneration funding for Barry has been confirmed again, it is disappointing that so much time has been wasted by this un-necessary delay and uncertainty about the funding.

“There is now no time to be lost in putting this money to use in improving Barry town centre in particular, attracting more shoppers to Holton Road, working with landlords to reduce vacant shops and tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Hopefully there will be no further delays or strings attached, and this money will be available to be spent in this financial year.”

Budget

Confirmation of the funding for Barry and 75 other towns became clear following the recent budget announcement.

The leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “We are thrilled to see this investment coming to Barry.

“This funding gives us the chance to address long-standing challenges.

“We look forward to working closely with our residents, businesses, and partners to build a future that Barry’s people can be proud of.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council said a revised prospectus for the programme in Barry would be published in “due course”, setting out updated timelines and new objectives.

The council’s chief executive, Rob Thomas, said: “Confirmation of this funding is welcomed.

“It comes at a time when the council itself is consulting on ambitious plans through the new Corporate Plan, which sets out a vision for the Vale of Glamorgan for the next five years.

“This gives us an excellent opportunity to invest in communities within Barry for the benefit of all residents.”

