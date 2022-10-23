Tractors, trucks and tasty treats on offer at the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre

Trucks, prestigious chefs, tasty food and some Halloween themed fun are on the line up for a family day out as Mid Wales Autumn Fayre returns to the Royal Welsh Showground at Builth Wells next weekend.

Nearly 80 artisan food and drink producers and more than 40 local arts and crafts exhibitors will be selling their products at the weekend event which will have 10 live demonstrations from talented chefs and butchers.

Arranged by the Culinary Association of Wales, the live cookery demonstrations will celebrate International Chefs Day and support Welsh chefs.

A pop-up restaurant will be serving up a menu showcasing products from food producers at the event and providing a Halloween Children’s Afternoon Tea, with 80 places available to be booked each day.

Continuing the Halloween theme, visitors will have a chance to pick their own pumpkin at the event where there will also be street food vendors and entertainment.

Entries for a Truck Fest at the event have rocketed from 60 last year to 150, including 10 show models, and two Gilbern racing cars will join more than 100 classic cars, motorbikes and tractors, as well as eight rally cars.

Apprenticeships

A careers zone, sponsored by Cambrian Training Company, will join the International Chefs Day celebrations by giving visitors a chance to ‘Have a Go’ and experience different elements of the hospitality industry firsthand, including taking part in ‘Race the Professional’ competition.

Training officers from Cambrian Training Company will be on hand to give information and advice about apprenticeships to young people, parents and those considering a change of career. There will also be a chance to win a hamper.

Members of the Craft Butchery Team Wales will be displaying the skills that clinched them sixth place on their debut at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Sacramento, California, while apprentices Rosie Koffer, Owen Fleming and Toyah Skilton from Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, Llanidloes will be giving a cookery demonstration on Sunday.

Arwyn, Watkins OBE who is Cambrian Training Company’s managing director as well as president of the Culinary Association of Wales, will be one of the chef demonstrators.

He will be joining Colin Gray from Capital Cuisine, Caerphilly, globetrotting Builth Wells chef Jamie Tully who has cooked for the rich and famous on superyachts, Gareth Johns from The Wynnstay Hotel, Machynlleth and Will Richards from Cambrian Training Company.

Marketplace

Andrew Powell, who organises the event with support from Cambrian Training Company, says he is delighted with the enthusiastic support from exhibitors and skilled craftspeople.

“The support from Welsh companies and exhibitors has been fantastic” he said. “I have been taking up to 15 calls a day in the last few weeks from people wanting to exhibit.

“Our mission is to create a great family event where we can promote Mid Wales and showcase Welsh artisan products, together with trucks and classic vehicles from across Wales.”

Mr Watkins said: “We see the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre as a marketplace for food, drinks, crafts and skills and an opportunity for a fun family day out.

“It will also create an environment for parents to have a conversation with their children about career opportunities within the food and drink sector in Wales.”

People planning to attend the event on 29 and 30 October can buy tickets in advance here or at the gate for £6. There is free entry for children aged 12 years and under, and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Parking is free and will be stewarded by Gwernyfed Rugby Club’s Under 15 team, as they raise money for a tour next season.

