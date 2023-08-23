Traders from all over Europe expected to flock to historic Neath fair

The final arrangements are being put in place for Neath’s iconic Great September Fair which has been running for more than 700 years – making it one of the oldest chartered fairs in Europe.

The historic fair is made up of two main events, the fun fair (at Milland Road Car Park) and the street fair (in the town centre streets).

The 2023 Street Fair, which this year will feature approximately 80 stalls, will run from Wednesday, September 13 – 16

The Fun Fair, run as usual by the Showman’s Guild of Great Britain, will be open from Tuesday, September 12 to Saturday

September 16.

Traders from all around the UK and parts of Europe are expected to flock to the town for this year’s street fair.

Products on offer will range from artisan foods, textiles and furniture to china, pottery and many more.

The funfair will have its traditional mix of thrilling rides, family attractions and prize stalls.

Delight

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt, said: “I would like to express our delight that we are hosting once more The Great Neath September Fair.

“As one of the oldest chartered fairs in Europe and a popular annual event with locals and visitors alike it will fill the streets of Neath Town Centre.”

To accommodate the fair, the following streets will be closed from Monday, September 11 to Saturday, September 16:

Green Street, Queen Street, New Street, Wind Street, Church Place, Orchard Street, Angel Street, Cattle Street and The

Parade (from its junction with The Croft to its junction with Cattle Street).

Please note the taxi rank will remain in Wind Street.

Neath Multi Storey car park’s opening times have been extended to 11:30pm. Milland Road Car Park will be closed to the public from Sunday September 10 until its re-opening on Monday September 18 (to accommodate the funfair).

High Street Car Park will be closed during the street fair (to enable parking for stall traders) while Rosser Street Car Park will remain open (with restrictions applying).

The horse fair which has previously been held at the Neath Cattle Market site on each Thursday of the fair will not

take place this year.

