Traffickers jailed for a combined 21 years for supplying cocaine

Members of an organised crime gang have received a combined jail term of 21 years for trafficking nearly three kilograms of cocaine throughout Wales.

Jamie Webber, 35, Michael Cornwall, 43, Nabeela Kaid, 36, Alexa Cronin, 42, and a 24-year-old woman all admitted to conspiring to supply the class A controlled drug when they appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 17 January.

Due to the illness of his barrister, a 35-year-old man, who also admitted to conspiring to supply the class A controlled drug – cocaine, will be sentenced on Friday 24 January.

Operation Biggin

During Operation Biggin, officers from the serious and organised crime unit at Gwent Police carried out warrants at multiple addresses in Newport, seizing 15 mobile phones.

Analysis of these devices showed that Webber and the 35-year-old man headed up the group and were responsible for controlling the drugs line, while Cornwall, Cronin and the 24-year-old woman acted as runners, selling cocaine directly to users, mostly, in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool. Nabeela Kaid was also involved in the sale of the drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards, of Gwent Police, said:

“I would like to thank everyone who played a role in Operation Biggin, a lengthy and thorough investigation, during which meticulous work from our data analysts and digital forensics teams uncovered a wealth of evidence to bring these defendants to justice.

“Illegal drugs fill our communities with misery, suffering and fear and those who prey upon the vulnerable in our society are driven by profits; they do not care about the pain they cause.

“We welcome any information which can help bring people like these criminals to justice and make a difference to our communities.”

Sentencing

Webber was jailed for a total of 10 years and four months, consisting of seven years and four months for this offence, and three years for a separate class A drugs supply offence.

Cornwall was given five years’ imprisonment, with Nabeela Kaid jailed for three years and four months, and Cronin for 28 months.

The 24-year-old woman received a suspended sentence.

If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or dealing in your community, please report it to us via the website, by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media, so that we can act.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information or visit their website here.

