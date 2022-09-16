Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay from next month

Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on October 1 and 5, affecting travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.

A planned strike by drivers on September 15 was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.

Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.

A rail industry source said: “It is quite frankly incredible and utterly disrespectful that the Aslef leadership has chosen to announce strike action to train operators today.

“This is a time when the entire rail family is working hard to support the hundreds of thousands of people who wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen during this time of national mourning.”

