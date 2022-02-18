Train journeys fell by 82 per cent in Wales during the first year of the pandemic

Train journeys fell by 82% in Wales during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest Office of Rail and Road statistics.

The drop in Wales for 2020/21 as compared to the previous year was second only to Scotland, where passenger journeys dropped 84%.

Both Wales and Scotland have stricter work from home restrictions than England for the majority of the pandemic.

Passenger numbers in South West England fell least during 2020/21 compared to pre-pandemic levels, with numbers falling 76%.

Across the UK, the number of journeys fell 77%.

The number of journeys made between England and Wales – 1.6 million – exceeded those made between England and Scotland (1.4 million) for the first time since 2016/17.

The North East had the fewest journeys overall, with 3.2 million while London dominated with 214 million, 149 million of which were made within the capital.

‘More services’

From January 28, the Welsh Government said that working from home will remain ‘important’ but will no longer be a legal requirement.

Transport for Wales said they had made a number of timetable changes ahead of an increase in train services.

Introducing the changes in December, they said that customers should ensure they double-check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from the 12th December. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy period leading up to Christmas. At present social distancing is not a requirement, but face coverings are mandatory, unless exempt.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

