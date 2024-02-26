Trains resume between Cardiff and Rhondda after months of work

A train line has reopened today following nine months of transformational works to upgrade part of the South Wales Metro.

Initially, the Treherbert line service will reopen with two trains per hour, with brand-new Class 756 trains being introduced later this year, as part of the South Wales Metro works.

It comes after work on a 12-mile (19km) stretch of track was completed.

Transport for Wales (TfW) and partners have removed some of the oldest railway infrastructure in Wales, and replaced it with a modern, brand-new signalling system including the installation of Overhead Line Equipment that will electrify the line in the coming months.

As well as more frequent services, a number of upgrades have been made to the station, including extending platforms and adding new footbridges for easier accessibility.

As a thanks to passengers for their patience, customers in the Rhondda will be able to travel at half price until the end of May 2024.

Jan Chaudhry van der Velde, TfW Chief Operating Officer said: “Replacing the Victorian signalling system with modern colour light signals controlled from our dedicated Valleys control centre has taken some time, but trains will return to the Treherbert line from 26 February.

“A comprehensive training programme for the drivers and conductors who work the route has been ongoing since the start of the year, and will continue for the next few weeks. We will then turn our attention to the introduction of new Class 756 trains on the route later in 2024.

“We appreciate that our customers and lineside neighbours have been incredibly patient with us during this time, and to recognise this, we are offering customers of the Rhondda, 50% off journeys for three months, until 23 May 2024.”

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “This is another massive investment that will make a huge difference to passengers travelling on the line. It follows in the footsteps of improved services on the Ebbw Vale line and brand-new trains on the Maesteg line and is another positive step in our ambition to transform the valleys lines.”

Treherbert line information

New services will not call at Ynyswen station, which is closed temporarily whilst TfW continue to carry out major infrastructure work at the station.

Shuttle buses will be running Northbound to Treherbert and Southbound to Treorchy which will integrate with the train timetable.

More information on this can be found here Treherbert Line Transformation | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)

Train services will call at the following stations:

Pontypridd, Trehafod, Porth, Dinas Rhondda, Tonypandy, Llwynypia, Ystrad Rhondda, Ton Pentre, Treorchy & Treherbert.

Essential electrification works are still being carried out on the line and as a result trains will be replaced during the late evenings from Sundays to Thursdays.

Train times for the new services can be found here: Train journey planner | Plan your train journey | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)

Extension of the Rhondda Railcard 50% discount

As a thank you to our customers and lineside neighbours for their patience throughout the transformation work, we will be extending the Rhondda Railcard discount scheme for 3 months following the reopening of the line in February 2024. The discount entitles all passengers who travel on the Treherbert line to a 50% discount on the cost of their ticket, with the discount available until the end of May 2024.

To obtain the discount, passengers will need to present the physical Rhondda Railcard to the train conductor alongside their rail ticket.

