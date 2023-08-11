Trains return to Corris Railway 75 years after its closure

Trains will be running again between Corris Station and Maespoeth Junction later this month, marking the anniversary of the last train journey on the Corris Railway 75 years ago.

On August 20, 1948, a short freight train made its way up the Dulas Valley on the narrow gauge line between Machynlleth and Aberllefenni unaware that it would be the final journey of the line.

The route was once Corris Railway , which had originally opened in 1859 as a horse tramway serving slate quarries at Corris Uchaf, Aberllefenni, Ratgoed and along the Dulas Valley but by then it was a small branch line operated three days a week by British Railways.

River Dyfi bank erosion encroaching on the lineside at Machynlleth culminated in the railway closing for good after that final short trip.

The railway’s two steam engines found a new home at Talyllyn Railway where they have worked for seven decades along with the brake van from that last train.

Over the following months, the tracks were lifted and it looked as though Corris Railway was lost for ever.

However, thanks to the patient work of Corris Railway Society volunteers and many years of fundraising, trains will be running between Corris Station and Maespoeth Junction again on 20 August year.

Passenger trains

Passenger trains, headed by steam locomotive number 7, a descendent of the 1921-built number 4 now at Talyllyn, will leave Corris Station at 11am, 12 noon, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The following week – on 26 and 27 August – Corris Railway Society’s annual Model Railway Exhibition will be held at Y Plas, Machynlleth. This year’s event will feature a large number of narrow gauge layouts in various scales but there will also be a range of exhibits in other scales.

For those in a nostalgic mood, one layout will feature Hornby Dublo, still going strong six decades after the famous marque was discontinued and another will see Tri-ang Big-Big trains running on their plastic track.

In addition to the layouts, there will be a variety of sales stands and refreshments on sale. Car parking is available nearby.

Trains will be running from Corris Station on both days whilst the exhibition is on. More information can be seen at www.corris.co.uk .

