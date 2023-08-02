Transport and electricity grid could be disrupted by storms, warns Met Office

Rail, roads and the electricity grid could be disrupted amid warnings of lightning on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain in Wales which will remain in place until 19:00 this evening (August 2).

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the Met Office said: “The rainfall comes in quite an intense downpour so we could see some surface water issues on the roads, for example. “We could see some lightning strikes in amongst that which could cause some disruption to power services. Those sorts of impacts, and delays to public transport, are possible as well.” Mr Claydon also said that Wales could see 25mm of rain falling in an hour and up to 40mm accumulating over a few hours. The Met Office have warned there could be delays to public transport and there is a possibility of short-term power cuts. Anglesey and Pembrokeshire are the only areas of Wales not covered by the thunderstorm warning.

Thunder

Rod Dennis, a spokesperson for RAC said: “Drivers attempting to drive through patches of standing water risk losing control, so the best course of action is to slow down and carefully avoid them whenever possible. “As the wind will be especially strong along southern coasts, drivers towing caravans will need to be cautious while those carrying items on the roof should make sure these are properly secured.” The best chance of more widely settled weather will come in the second half of August, but the risk of thundery showers will remain, the Met Office said. A period of prolonged or excessive heat is unlikely, with the chance of heatwaves being lower than some recent Augusts.

