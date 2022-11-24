Transport delays and flooding expected as 65mph winds and heavy rain hits Wales

Transport delays and flooding is expected as 65mph winds and heavy rain lash the UK, forecasters say.

The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow wind warning for Wales, saying there will be a “spell of squally” winds from 7pm on Thursday.

It comes after similar warnings were in place across huge swathes of southern to north-west England until 7pm as well as in Northern Ireland and Scotland during the afternoon.

They all warn of delays to transport, flooding and power cuts, while those in coastal areas may see large waves and spray.

Thunder and lightning could also occur in parts of Wales and England.

The Met Office said of the latest warning in Wales: “A further spell of squally south to southwesterly winds is expected this evening, with strongest gusts likely to occur near heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“Winds are likely to gust to 55-65 mph at times, especially around coasts which may lead to some disruption and large waves.”

Mini tornado

Powys County Council said a “mini tornado” brought down several trees causing the A470 between Builth Wells and Erwood to remain closed until Friday afternoon.

The Severn Bridges are also closed in both directions.

The Met Office also said: “A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and briefly intense with a chance of lightning, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Cornwall and west Wales during the morning and Kent during the evening.”

As much as “10 to 15mm of rain is likely to fall in a one to two-hour period”, which is “likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding”, it went on.

It added: “Winds easing from the west during the late morning and early afternoon.”

