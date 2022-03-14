Transport for Wales and Denbighshire County Council launch innovative transport scheme

Denbighshire County Council and Transport for Wales are set to introduce a transport scheme that will operate the first zero emission, 100 per cent battery-operated minibus in Wales

Fflecsi a new responsive, public transport scheme will operate around the Ruthin area using a 16-seat electric minibus, purchased with support from Welsh Government and the Welsh Government Energy Service.

Passengers in Ruthin and surrounding villages will be able to book flexible outward and return journeys one hour ahead of travel by either downloading and using the fflecsi app, on the fflecsi.wales website or by phoning a dedicated call centre.

The app can then keep the customer informed of any changes in pick-up times.

Travel is free of charge for those who hold a valid free travel bus pass and Introductory adult fares will be pegged at £1.50 single for any journey from the villages into Ruthin or £1 within Ruthin.

There are also concessions for children under 16 and for young adults with a valid MyTravelPass.

Ruthin fflecsi replaces the Ruthin Town Bus Service 173, and services 172 (Ruthin – Clawddnewydd/Derwen) and 176 (Ruthin – Llanelidan/Graigfechan) and will be available between 0900 – 1430 Mondays to Fridays.

As fflecsi is able to travel around most of Ruthin’s urban housing cul-de-sacs many residents will be able to use a bus service for the first time.

Fflecsi will also serve a number of villages and hamlets, including Bontuchel, Clawddnewydd, Clocaenog, Cyffylliog, Derwen, Graigfechan, Llanelidan, Pentrecelyn and Rhydymeudwy.

Accessible

Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, said: “fflecsi is a new scheme to make bus services more accessible and useful for people to make everyday journeys. It gives passengers more control over how they get around by providing access to reliable and flexible travel, whilst also helping to build a greener Wales.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, added: “This innovative service is an important part of Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government’s vision to reduce car usage and promote greener forms of travel, while also supporting the local economy and ensuring access to public transport. We have been pleased with the success of the fflecsi pilots across Wales and are delighted to be able to expand the service with a new electric vehicle.”

