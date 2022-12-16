Transport for Wales and rail unions agree pay deal

Transport for Wales has announced it has agreed a pay deal with trade unions representing its employees.

The overall deal includes a base line pay increase of around 4.5% within different parts of the organisation, subject to different pay models.

Union leaders have welcomed the deal but warn that there are still challenging times ahead for workers with no end in sight to the cost-of-living crisis.

They add that the success of the negotiation in Wales further highlights the ongoing confrontation between the UK Government and the Unions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are pressing ahead with two 48-hour strikes at Network Rail – and 14 train companies – from Tuesday and Friday next week.

Although Transport for Wales is not part of the dispute with the unions, no services on the Network Rail network will run during the strikes.

Joint letter

The Welsh Government and the Wales TUC have published a joint letter calling on the UK Government to learn from the approach taken in Wales and to allow the rail companies to negotiate a deal that is fair and acceptable to workers.

In the letter, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, wrote: “Due to the confrontational attitude towards industrial relations displayed by this UK Government, the UK-wide rail dispute is having a knock-on impact on rail services operated by Transport for Wales, and passengers continue to face severe disruption as a result.”

Following the deal, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We welcome this intervention from the Welsh Government.

“The fact that we have been able to reach agreements with rail companies where the Welsh and Scottish Government governments have responsibility clearly shows that it is the actions of the UK government that is blocking a resolution to the UK wide rail disputes.”

Shavanah Taj, Wales TUC General Secretary, added: “The UK Government’s decision to block a resolution to the rail disputes is harming Wales’s economy. Welsh Government and the national rail operator (Transport for Wales) have successfully negotiated a settlement – the UK Government must now follow their lead.

Negotiated offer

Natalie Feeley, Regional Organiser, Western Region TSSA added: “After sometimes negotiating in challenging circumstances, TSSA is pleased that we have been able to secure a good deal for our members.

“This is testament to the social partnership approach which we actively embrace and promote in all of our dealings with the company.”

Alan McCarthy, Regional Co-ordinating Officer, Unite Wales said: “This continues to be a very challenging time for workers, with no clear signs of the cost-of-living problem easing yet.

“We’re pleased the social partnership approach fostered by the Trade Unions and TfW has resulted in a negotiated offer that workers felt was fair and voted to accept”

