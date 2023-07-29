Transport for Wales commits to increasing its use of Welsh

Transport for Wales (TfW) has committed to expanding its use of Welsh following a meeting with the campaign group Cymdeithas yr Iaith(The Welsh Language Society).

Among the issues raised by the group were complaints about the lack of Welsh on information boards and a shortage of Welsh speaking staff.

During a meeting on Thursday, TfW outlined a timetable to expand the company’s use of Welsh in the near future.

Among the commitments, the rail operator promised an increase in announcements on trains and stations in Welsh, the introduction of a new translating software for the Transport for Wales app and providing Welsh lessons and further encouraging the use of Welsh by staff.

Standards

Sian Howys, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Language Rights Group, said: “It became clear in the meeting that Transport for Wales intends to take steps to increase its provision of Welsh, but that the Welsh Government needs to set standards for the transport industry as a whole.

“There has been great delay in setting Standards on new bodies, including the transport sector, therefore we will be pressuring Jeremy Miles, the Welsh Language Minister, to set those Standards soon.

“Even though Transport for Wales officials have said that some of the complaints made about Welsh Language services are beyond that expected of them through Standards, the transport service can provide greater provision of its own volition.

“The number of complaints that have come to light about Transport for Wales’ Welsh Language services therefore emphasise the need to set Standards on the transport sector as soon as possible.”

Cymdeithas yr Iaith says it will be monitoring the situation to ensure that Transport for Wales keep to the commitments and the given timeline and that the Welsh Government implement Standards on transport companies as soon as possible.

A further meeting with Transport for Wales will also be organised in the future to discuss the progress made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

