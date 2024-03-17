Transport for Wales confirms expansion of contactless ‘tap in, tap out’ payment system

Transport for Wales is introducing its contactless tap in, tap out ‘Pay As You Go’ payment option to the Ebbw Vale line from Monday 18 March.

The expansion of the system follows the success of a pilot that was launched in January on journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun.

The extension of the scheme from next week means that a total of 11 stations will be taking part in the roll out.

By the end of the year, TfW aim to expand the option to all 95 stations across the South-East Wales Metro.

Turn up and go technology

South Wales is the first UK location outside of London where passengers on a rail network can use this turn up and go technology, which allows customers to travel without buying a paper or digital ticket.

To use the system passengers tap their debit/credit card or smart device (phone or watch) on the new Pay As You Go ticket barriers or yellow platform validators at the start and end of their journey.

Pay As You Go fares are typically cheaper than current fares and are capped at a daily and weekly level to offer the best value for customers.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer for Trasport for Wales said: “We’re continuing to move forward with our ‘Pay As You Go’ payment option and I’m pleased that we’ve extended it to the Ebbw Vale line adding on an additional 8 stations.

“We’ll continue to expand throughout this year, making it easier for customers, improving their experience and attracting more people to use public transport.”

For more information visit Pay as you go travel | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)

