Transport for Wales confirms reopening date for Treherbert line

Transport for Wales (TfW) have confirmed a reopening date for the Treherbert railway line following a huge upgrade as part of the South Wales Metro project.

In December, TfW said it aimed to reopen the line in February following its long term closure – the rail operator has confirmed today the official date for reopening will be on Thursday 29th February.

Engineers have removed some oldest railway infrastructure in Wales, and replaced it with a modern, brand-new signalling system including the installation of Overhead Line Equipment that will electrify the line in the near future.

Additionally, three new track loops have been installed that will allow more frequent services and there have been various station works including the extension of platforms and adding new footbridges.

Valley lines

The infrastructure changes are all part of the South Wales Metro project that is expected to deliver more frequent, greener and improved rail services within the region.

The transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

In January, TfW drivers began their training on the upgraded line, new track layout and signalling systems, as well as further training on the new Metro tram-trains.

As trains have been running on the line again since last month, TfW are reminding people that no unauthorised personnel should attempt to trespass onto the railway line, as it is extremely dangerous and illegal.

Bus replacement services will remain in place until passenger trains start again at the end of February.

TfW will then reintroduce two trains per hour with brand-new Metro trains expected to enter service from summer 2024.

Victorian

Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director said: “This is another key milestone as we continue to deliver the South Wales Metro project for the people of South Wales.

“We’ve upgraded a Victorian railway line to a modern, 21st century electrified line that will run brand-new tram-trains in the near future.

“In 2024, people will really start to see the benefits from much of the work that has been carried out.”

