Transport for Wales defends ‘grim’ annual report after Tory attack

Emily Price

Transport for Wales has defended its latest annual report after the Welsh Conservatives condemned it as “grim reading”.

The Welsh Government owned not for profit rail operator published its 2023 / 2024 report on Wednesday (July 31).

It revealed details of its latest achievements and successes as well as its expenditure figures including staffing costs and new trains.

The Welsh Tories say the report shows a £300m shortfall footed by the taxpayer via a subsidy paid by the Welsh Government in order to keep trains operating.

TfW has argued that the higher costs are a result of new trains and other improvements.

The rail operator says 46 brand new trains and timetable changes across the Wales and Borders network have helped reduce cancellations over the last year.

An increase in revenue figures were also recorded following an increase to key bus services and changes to ticketing.

This year saw the launch of Pay-As-You-Go tickets, initially as a pilot, on rail journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun, which has now been expanded to include Ebbw Vale.

The report also revealed a 30% growth in ticket sales through the TfW app.

In February 2024 TfW launched the new Ebbw Vale to Newport service, doubling the number of trains per hour.

Passengers

The report also showed a 25% increase in passengers using TrawsCymru bus services.

The flagship T1 service between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth has seen an increase of 65 per cent in passenger numbers, whilst the Sherpa bus service operating in Eryri has seen an increase of 64 per cent compared with 2019.

The T8 service in Ruthin has also seen its passenger numbers increase by more than 9,500 a month.

TfW says it also delivered £46m in active travel funding supporting 250 Local Authority active travel schemes across Wales.

But Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar says the report shows “loss upon loss”.

She said: “Labour-run Transport for Wales’ Annual Report makes for grim reading, given the huge sums pumped into the rail service and the massive losses reported.

“Revenue has not recovered to pre-Covid levels. In fact, staffing costs exceeded passenger revenue and redundancy pay outs, mostly for ill-health, have more than doubled in a year.

“Welsh taxpayers’ want value for money and they aren’t getting that from Labour-run TfW. We need improvements and fast.”

TfW said the majority of train operators receive government subsidy in order to run their services.

A spokesperson said: “In terms of rail passenger revenue, we returned to our pre-covid levels in 23/24 financial year, and expect to exceed those levels for the full year 24/25.

“The majority of train operating companies receive subsidy in order to operate their services, as was the case in Wales for the whole period of privatisation.

“The higher costs represented in our annual report reflect the significant investment in new trains, increased staffing and all the other improvements which we are delivering as part of our transformation. Customers are now seeing the benefits of these improvements.

“When we compare TfW’s recovery post-covid to the rest of the UK rail industry, TfW’s revenue recovery is 9 percentage points above UK industry average. TfW’s passenger number recovery is 7 percentage points above UK industry average.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson added: “The annual report highlights a number of successes including increased revenue, more new trains and increased use of services.”

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Transport, Peredur Griffiths said the report showed a “lack of ambition” from Welsh Labour with frequent train delays and cancellations and cuts to bus services despite 75% of all public transport journeys being made by bus in Wales,

He said: “Ensuring access to public transport for all is vital if we are to meet environmental targets, but also to ensure we connect our communities and provide people with access to essential services.

“People expect value for money. The Welsh Labour Government must work with TfW and focus on delivering efficient services to increase passenger satisfaction and numbers.

“While some aspects of this report are welcomed, it’s clear that there is a long way to go to ensuring everyone in Wales can access an affordable and efficient transport network fit for the future.”

