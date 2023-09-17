Transport for Wales finishes bottom of rail operator customer satisfaction survey

Transport for Wales (TfW) is the worst ranked rail operator for overall customer satisfaction in Britain, according to a new survey.

The latest Rail User Survey conducted by Transport Focus, the independent watchdog for transport users, shows overall satisfaction with TfW services has fallen to 72 per cent, the lowest level recorded across the 15 rail operators included in the survey.

The survey asks passengers in Wales, England and Scotland about their experience of rail travel and their level of satisfaction with their most recent journey.

In the last year the satisfaction level recorded by TfW passengers has declined by 10 points.

Punctuality, reliability, and service frequency are among the key areas where passengers are unhappy and TfW is ranked in 15th place across all three categories.

The biggest drop recorded was satisfaction with the punctuality and reliability of services. In the last eight months this has fallen by 20 points from 79 to 59.

Since last year satisfaction with the frequency of services has also dipped, from 68 to 54.

Customer satisfaction has increased by nine points, from 58 to 67 with overcrowding,

Cleanliness, information during the journey and value for money have also increased slightly.

Rolling stock

TfW has suffered issues with its fleet of trains and new rolling stock which has been due to go into service has been delayed.

Engineering work on the Valleys Lines out of Cardiff, in preparation for the South Wales Metro will also have played a part in disrupting services.

In May this year Transport Focus called on TfW to take urgent action to deliver a more reliable rail service to passengers.

The Watchdog also wrote to the company’s chief executive Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde urging him to ensure services are improved and requested the production of an action plan with timescales for restoring service performance and reliability.

In his letter, Transport Focus Director David Sidebottom said the organisation recognised the challenges facing TfW but expressed frustration that promises made by the rail operator last November and in March had still failed to produce improvements.

In March most of TfW’s fleet of Class 175 trains was taken out of service after a series of underbody fires, one of which, on a Holyhead to Cardiff service in February, saw passengers evacuated and a road closed. There are 27 Class 175 trains in the Transport for Wales fleet.

