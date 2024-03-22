Transport for Wales fleet management staff balloted for strikes in pay row

Rail workers in Wales are to be balloted for strikes and other forms of industrial action in a pay dispute.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) working in fleet management at Transport for Wales (TfW) will vote in the coming weeks.

The union is in dispute with the company over so-called “bolt-ons” – additional payments which cover shift work.

The ballot will open on March 28 and end in mid-April.

Unjust

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “What TfW are proposing for our members is unjust and unfair. They simply must have the same deal as those they are responsible for managing.

“As it stands they will be seriously disadvantaged on the issue of pensions and that can’t be allowed to happen.

“We appeal to the company and the Welsh Government to act now to avert industrial action which would cripple the network.”

A TfW spokesman said: “We’ll continue to work collaboratively with our trade union partners to find a resolution as soon as possible.”

