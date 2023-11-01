Transport for Wales hails South Wales Metro electrification milestone

Transport for Wales has hailed a new milestone as work has been completed to electrify the railway line from Aberdare to Pontypridd and Merthyr Tydfil to Abercynon.

So far over 60km of Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) has now been energised across the whole South Wales Metro rail network, leaving around 110km still to be completed.

The £1 billion project involves laying 180km of new track, partly to convert 11 sections to twin-track line and the rest to create 11 passing loops.

The electrification of the track is required to power the new fleet of fully electric Class 398 tram-trains that will be introduced to the network.

The project to upgrade the Core Valley Lines and provide improved rail services across the region has been beset by delays and increased costs as a result of the pandemic and subsequent supply shortages.

Transformation

Karl Gilmore Rail Infrastructure Director at TfW said: “This is yet another key milestone in the transformation work of our core valley lines as we continue to progress in delivering the South Wales Metro.

“It’s really exciting to see more railway lines electrified in South Wales and through delivering the Metro we’ll be providing people with a more sustainable option of travel.

“Taff’s Well depot is the home of our new tram trains and it’s fantastic to see these light rail vehicles out on test which will soon be in passenger service”

The transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government, and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

