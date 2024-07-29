Transport for Wales invite users to have their say on TrawsCymru

TrawsCymru longer distance bus services are an important part of the integrated public transport network in Wales, and Transport for Wales are keen to get users’ thoughts on the service.

Funded by the Welsh Government, TrawsCymru buses provide vital public transport links for many communities across Wales, integrating with rail journeys and also giving visitors an accessible, affordable and environmentally friendly option for exploring the scenic beauty of our country.

Drop-in sessions

Over the past few weeks Transport for Wales’s TrawsCymru team has been out and about in communities along the T5 route, visiting Haverfordwest, Cardigan and Aberystwyth.

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “Lots of people took the time to come along to the drop-in sessions and tell us what they’d like to see on the route when it’s retendered later this year.

“We had plenty of positive conversations with passengers telling us about their journey experiences and why they use the bus, but we also heard about some of the frustrations people have faced with the service.

“We have taken their comments, suggestions and priorities on board and these will help us shape the future service.”

If you were unable to attend any of the drop-in sessions, please don’t miss your chance to have your say – complete TfW’s online survey which is open until 5 August 2024.

Traws Cymru T5 Service Feedback (smartsurvey.co.uk)

