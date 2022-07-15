Transport for Wales issue extreme heat travel advice

Transport for Wales (TfW) and Network Rail are asking customers to check before they travel on public transport with hot weather likely to cause disruption and affect travelling conditions.

With the Met Office issuing a rare amber warning for extreme heat, conditions will be challenging for travel by both rail and road, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-thirties in Wales by Monday.

Temporary speed restrictions are likely to be in place across the rail network to reduce the risk posed by overheating rails.

This will likely increase journey times and could lead to short-notice alterations to services.

Extreme temperatures could also lead to other infrastructure and fleet challenges such as track faults and overheating engines.

Services are expected to be very busy, particularly to coastal destinations such as the North Wales coast resorts, West Wales and Barry Island. This will make trains and buses feel hotter, even on air-conditioned vehicles.

TfW is recommending customers stay hydrated by taking a bottle of water while travelling. Free water refill points are available at Llandudno, Machynlleth and Cardiff Central stations.

Other tips for travelling by train or bus in hot weather can be found on the TfW blog.

High demand

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ Planning and Performance Director, said: “We continue to see very high demand for our rail services, particularly during periods of good weather. All available carriages are in service and where possible, we’re providing supplementary road transport.

“It’s now more important than ever to plan ahead using information our new website, our recently updated app or our social media channels. Passengers should consider whether they want to travel on trains that are likely to be full and standing, and use our Capacity Checker – an online tool that allows customers to see which trains are likely to have the most space available.”

Dan Booth, seasons delivery manager, at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We do everything we can to limit disruption for passengers during hot weather, but safety is our number one priority.

“Speed restrictions are likely to be in place across many parts of Wales and Borders, as slower trains reduce the risk of damage to the tracks when they expand during extreme temperatures.

“We advise passengers to carry a bottle of water and please check journeys before travelling for any delays or disruption.”

