Transport for Wales issues warning as first power lines are installed on South Wales Metro

Transport for Wales has issued a safety warning as the first electrical lines that will power the new South Wales Metro have been installed on the Core Valley Lines.

The Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) being installed consist of metal posts and wires and will be seen along 170km of track across the Core Valleys Lines (Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Rhymney, Coryton, Bay and City Lines).

The steel posts will be mounted upon foundations spaced between 20 and 65 meters apart along the length of the track.

Installation of the power lines is a major milestone in the delivery of the Metro project, which is expected to cost around three quarters of a billion pounds and is scheduled for completion in March 2023.

The latest work is part of the transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the Metro, which got underway in spring this year and will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

In addition to the installation of the power cables, TfW is also building two new stations and upgrading existing stations and signalling equipment.

Trespassing

With electrification work ongoing over the coming months, TfW is urging members of the public to obey trespassing rules and to stay clear of any electrical lines.

Leyton Powell, TfW Director of Safety and Sustainability said: “Installation of the first electrical lines is a major step forward for us at TfW and once completed, this programme of works will provide greener transport for the future.

“However, it’s fundamental that we highlight that electrification work is now underway and therefore the public must understand the risks and dangers. As always, trespassing on the railway is dangerous and it’s important that people obey the rules as they are for their own safety.”

Sgt Tomos Van Praet from British Transport Police said: “As police officers, we see – all too often – the devastating impact of people trespassing on railway tracks.

“With the new electrified lines being installed, it is especially important that parents talk to their children about the dangers of the railway.

“The railway is not a playground. Every time someone steps onto the track they are putting themselves at risk of serious, life-changing injury.”

