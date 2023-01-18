Transport for Wales launches cut price ticket offers

Transport for Wales is offering customers cheaper advance rail tickets for journeys over fifty miles to encourage more sustainable travel.

Customers can get 40% off advance train tickets for journeys between 30 January and 5 March 2023.

Transport for Wales also launched a Multiflex offer last week aimed at regular commuters with the offer of 12 tickets for the price of 6.

To help with the cost-of-living crisis TfW is also offering customers the opportunity to spread payments for tickets over three separate instalments.

Alexia Course, Transport for Wales Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are very aware that the cost of living crisis is affecting everyone at present and we’d like to play our part in helping our customers where we can.

“We want to encourage more people to choose public transport and travel sustainably and this is another one of our ways to encourage that.

“We launched our Multiflex deal last week and this additional offer is aimed at those who want to travel a little further, maybe for a break away or to visit friends or relatives.”

The offer is valid for 2 weeks, for journeys over 50 miles with Advance tickets. Tickets purchased must be used for travel from 30 January 2023 and 5 March 2023.

