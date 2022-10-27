Transport for Wales launches Kids Go Free ticket offer

Transport for Wales (TfW) is launching a Kids Go Free ticket offer this half term to help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Up to two children under the age of 11 can travel for free with each fare paying adult on TfW services and the age of the accompanying adult has now been lowered from over 18 to over 16.

Children aged 11 to 15 can travel for free off-peak on TfW services between the hours of 9.30am – 4pm and after 6pm Monday to Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Up to two children aged 11 to 15 can travel for free off-peak with each fare paying adult (16+).

An unlimited number of children aged 0-4 can travel with each fare paying adult at all times on any UK rail service.

Challenging

James Price, Transport for Wales Chief Executive, said: “We understand this is a very challenging time for a lot of people as we face a cost-of-living crisis, and we are committed to reducing the cost of using public transport.

“We’ve simplified our Kids Go Free offer to encourage as many people as possible to make the switch from cars to public transport, which can save money and also reduce their impact on the environment.”

Free tickets are available from Transport for Wales ticket offices and on-board conductors.

The new Kids Go Free offer will be launched this half term but is available all year round.

For more information about the Kids Go Free offer and for a range of related learning activities for children visit here…..

TfW is also continuing its partnership with Cadw to offer customers 2-for-1 on the price of entry to historic sites when you travel there by train.

With a valid same-day rail ticket, travellers get two entry tickets for the price of one when visiting some of the best-known landmarks in Wales.

For .ore information on the visit 2-for-1 Historic Landmarks offer click here….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

