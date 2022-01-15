Transport for Wales launches pilot selling rail tickets in convenience stores

Transport for Wales is piloting a new scheme which will enable customers to purchase selected rail tickets from their local convenience store.

The scheme launches on 24 January and will be available to customers within the South Wales Metro area involving stores in 90 different locations.

Its main objective is to make it easier and more convenient for customers to purchase tickets and enable them to purchase tickets with cash, if their local station is unstaffed or has a card-only self-service machine.

TfW says that it will be the first train operating company in the UK to partner its SilverRail retailing technology with Payzone which is owned by the Post Office, and will mean customers can buy rail tickets through instore Payzone devices.

David O’Leary, TfW’s Commercial and Customer Experience Director, said: “This is an exciting pilot that gives customers additional choices about how and where their purchase their rail tickets.

“This is the very first time in the UK that rail customers will be able to buy their tickets in their local convenience store and it also gives customers the added choice of purchasing with cash, especially if their local station does not have a ticket office or only has a self-service machine that accepts cards only.”

Noel Goulty, Head of Transport and Ticketing at Payzone added: “This is truly a first for rail ticketing, bringing the retailing of rail tickets to the centre of Welsh communities.

“This strategic partnership with SilverRail will deliver a fully accredited system on behalf of Transport for Wales, which is exclusive to Payzone and allows passengers to buy rail tickets, whilst popping into their corner shop for some essentials.

Pioneering

“We are committed to innovating in this space to become the default high street network for cash ticketing. This is a genuinely exciting time for Transport for Wales and we are delighted to be part of the team delivering on their strategy.”

David Pitt, SilverRail’s Head of UK, concluded: “We are very excited to deliver this pioneering retail solution alongside Transport for Wales and Payzone.

“Bringing rail tickets to the high street in this way will ensure nobody is left behind by the digital revolution and will provide convenience and a wider availability of tickets to the travelling public.

“We believe it’s very important that rail retailing remains inclusive by allowing all types of travellers – from those who are confident with mobile ticketing to those who are less digitally adept – to be able to book rail journeys using cash or through more modern payment methods”

The use of local convenience stores is in addition to being able to purchase TfW rail tickets at ticket offices, online, via the TfW app and by phone.

Rail tickets that can be purchased from the stores include:

Anytime day Single Ticket can only be used for one outward journey per passenger.

Anytime day Return Ticket can only be used for one outward journey AND one return journey. Return travel must be on the same date as the outward journey.

Small Group Day Single Only available for short distance journeys. The group must make each journey together as the ticket will not be valid for incomplete groups. The number of passengers travelling must not exceed the number printed on the ticket. Children over 5 do not travel for free on this ticket. Ticket can only be used for one outward journey.

Small Group Day Return Only available for short distance journeys. The group must make each journey together as the ticket will not be valid for incomplete groups. The number of passengers travelling must not exceed the number printed on the ticket. Children over 5 do not travel for free on this ticket. Return travel must be the same date as the outward journey.

Advance Single Travel is only permitted on the date and time shown on the ticket. These tickets are non-refundable. A seat reservation must be made with this ticket type.