Transport for Wales names new trains after home towns of Wrexham co-owners

Transport for Wales has named two new trains after the home cities of Wrexham Football Club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The ‘Robin Goch Philadelphia’ and ‘Ddraig Goch Vancouver’ were unveiled today by Welsh Government’s First Minister Vaughan Gethin and Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates, ahead of the home game against Stockport.

The rail operator says it wanted to acknowledge the positive work and impact the owners have had in the area including how they’ve helped the local community and businesses.

First Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It’s been great to visit Wrexham General today and see two of the latest additions to Transport for Wales’s stock, part of our £800m investment to improve trains’ reliability and comfort.

“There’s a real buzz about Wrexham these days. Rob and Ryan have put an incredible amount into the community and it’s fantastic that their contribution is being recognised with the new trains, which I’m sure every Wrexham fan will want to travel on whenever they can.”

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates, said: “Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have opened a window to the world on Wrexham, its fantastic football club and the wider region. I’m delighted that we’re recognising this by naming two of our brand new, made-in-Wales trains in their honour.

“It’s especially fitting that it’s happening as the curtain closes on another incredibly successful season for Wrexham AFC.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO added: “We’re in the process of introducing brand-new trains across our Wales and Borders network and throughout the last year we’ve worked with local schools and communities to help name them.

“Our services are well used by supporters of Wrexham Football Club and it’s evident to see how much the owners of the club have positively contributed to the area. We’re proud to name our new trains after the home cities of Ryan and Rob and we look forward to welcoming fans onto them.”

