Transport for Wales offering discount on Royal Welsh Show

Transport for Wales (TfW) is working with the organisers of the Royal Welsh Show to offer discounted entry to the event.

The event, which takes place in July every year in Llanelwedd, is said to be the pinnacle event in the agricultural calendar with four-days of competitions, entertainment and attractions.

Visitors will be able to save money on the entrance fee by travelling to the showground with Transport for Wales.

Customers buying rail tickets to Builth Road station either from a booking office or onboard the train can also purchase an entrance ticket to the Royal Welsh Show.

Prices are £31 for an adult ticket (entry at the gate is £36) and £10 for children.

Organisers of the show will once again be running buses from Builth Road to the showground from Mon, 22 Jul 2024 – Thu, 25 Jul 2024.

TfW is also running an additional service to/from Builth Road, arriving at 10am each morning and departing at 6.30pm after the event.

A spokesperson for TfW said: “We’re delighted to be working with the organisers of the Royal Welsh Show to offer discounted entry to this year’s event with the purchase of a rail ticket.

“Not only are people saving money but they are also helping to reduce the impact of the event by travelling more sustainably by using public transport.

“We’ve added an additional service to/from the showground on each day of the event and will be adding more capacity to our services where possible.”

Customers purchasing a show ticket must also have a valid train ticket to Builth Road. Entry tickets can only be used on the date stated on the rail ticket.

The Royal Welsh Show runs from Monday 22 July to Thursday 25 July, the combined rail and show tickets can be purchased in advance and are now on sale.

