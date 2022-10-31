Transport for Wales opens new hi-tech training facility in Chester
Transport for Wales has opened a new training facility in Chester which incorporates a state-of the-art train simulator.
One City Place in Chester will play a key role in the training of 64 drivers and 56 conductors over the next year and will also be act as a training hub for station and ticket office staff, dispatchers, and the depot workforce.
The simulator will train drivers to operate the 77 brand new Class 197 trains, the first of which are currently in the final stages of testing and training before entry into service this winter.
Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Transport for Wales Managing Director, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our brand-new training facility in Chester
“Chester has a long history as a railway city, dating back to the opening of the first railway here in 1840 – our investment in this new facility a stone’s throw away from the station will ensure it will continue to be an important centre for the rail industry for many years to come
“One City Place been fitted out to a very high standard, to ensure we’re providing the best possible facilities for our colleagues.”
TfW is investing more than £800m in new trains to and says the upgrades will allow it to deliver faster, more frequent services with better accessibility and reduced carbon emissions.
Was there nowhere suitable in Cymru?
Transport for Wales open a facility in Chester ???? Was there nowhere suitable in Wales ?
Built in England, probably with English contractors, paying rates to an English local authority, employing English staff to run the place….my head is in my head is in my hands with frustration. What was wrong with Wrecsam a few miles down the road on the economic bones of its arse, other than what a Canadian and an American have brought to the party. I despair .
Thinking glass half full, let us cheer the fact that they are set up for training the crews for the new trains. That should mean they actually might run them in 2023. Of course here in West Wales we are unlikely to see them for years…
Why Chester o bob man TfW???
Why not Bangor, or LlandudnoJunction?????
.
Now is the time to bring the Marches back in to Wales