Transport for Wales pilots contactless ‘tap in, tap out’ payment on key routes

Transport for Wales has launched the pilot of a new contactless tap in, tap out payment service on key routes across south east Wales.

The pilot initially covers on journeys between Cardiff Central, Newport and Pontyclun and will expand across South Wales throughout 2024, covering a total of 95 stations, with the Ebbw Vale line being planned for the next phase.

South Wales is the first UK location outside of London where passengers on a rail network can use this turn up and go technology, which allows customers to travel without buying a paper or digital ticket.

To use the system passengers tap their debit/credit card or smart device (phone or watch) on the new Pay As You Go ticket barriers or yellow platform validators at the start and end of their journey.

Cheaper

Pay As You Go fares will typically be cheaper than current fares and will be capped at a daily and weekly level to offer the best value for customers.

For example, a single journey between Cardiff and Newport will cost just £2.50 and capped at £6.80 (daily) and £20.40 (weekly).

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer for Transport for Wales, said: “Following a successful trial last year, we’re delighted to launch our new Pay As You Go payment option on the first routes in South East Wales.

“This is the first stage in the delivery of Pay As You Go with several more routes planned to join the system before the end of the year.

“Similar technology is already well-used in major cities like London and Manchester and is designed to make travel on public transport easier – and cheaper – for our customers.”

Fare increase

The pilot launches as the Welsh Government has confirmed that that rail fares in Wales are set to rise by 4.9% from Sunday 3 March.

Confirming the fare increase, Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister for Climate Change said: “To continue to be able to make investments, such as our new Ebbw Vale to Newport services, and to meet rising costs whilst minimising the impact on passengers, we are implementing a below inflation increase of 4.9% in rail fares from 3 March 2024. This is in line with the wider rail industry.”

