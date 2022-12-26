Transport for Wales publishes new five-year plan outlining how it will improve public transport

Transport for Wales (TfW) has published a new five-year Corporate Strategy outlining how it will improve public transport and encourage more people to travel sustainably.

The not-for-profit organisation, which is wholly owned by Welsh Government is promising to deliver a “transformational programme” that will enhance rail, bus and active travel routes across Wales.

The new strategy from TfW sets out their five- year plan to meet the targets set out in the Welsh Government’s Transport Strategy, published last year, which highlighted the key role of public transport in helping achieve net zero by 2050.

Investment

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “At TfW we’re working to improve public transport and we need fewer people travelling by car and more taking public transport, wheeling, walking or cycling. We’re investing in rail, bus and active travel and focusing on creating a more joined up network across all modes of travel.

“We know that there are some challenges ahead as we face a period of financial uncertainty and the rising cost of living. The war in Ukraine has put pressure on the cost of materials and we’re still recovering from a global pandemic.

“However, we’ve remain committed to our goals and this new strategy provides a clear outline about how we’ll achieve them.

“With brand-new trains and new electric buses entering service at the start of 2023, we’re continuing to move forward with our transformational plans.”

