Transport for Wales records big improvements in punctuality and customer satisfaction

Recent data from the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) shows significant improvements in Transport for Wales’ (TfW) rail services, with notable gains in punctuality, reliability, and customer satisfaction over the past year.

The figures, which cover the period from April to June 2024, indicate that TfW has made the largest progress among UK train operators in several key performance areas.

Performance

The ORR data reveals that TfW achieved an 8.1% improvement in punctuality, the highest improvement of any UK train operator compared to the same period in 2023. This was also coupled with a 3.2% reduction in cancellations, a reflection of improvements in service reliability.

TfW also reported a 26.7% increase in the number of planned trains between April and June 2024, compared to the same period the previous year. TfW has also introduced new services on key routes, including Wrexham to Bidston, the Ebbw Vale line, and Cardiff to Cheltenham.

Expansion

This expansion in planned services suggests a broader effort to accommodate increasing demand for rail transport, and the new services are intended to increase travel options for passengers across Wales.

In addition to operational improvements, recent figures from Transport Focus show a rise in overall customer satisfaction with TfW services. The data, collected between June 28 and September 15, 2024, shows that 88% of customers expressed satisfaction with their experiences, representing a 16% increase over the past 12 months.

Investment

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales, attributed some of the improvements to the introduction of an £800 million fleet of new trains, stating: “The ongoing introduction of our £800m fleet of brand-new trains has helped to improve reliability, punctuality, and capacity across the network.”

In addition to the new trains, Lea pointed to the completion of significant engineering work on the Core Valleys Lines as part of the South Wales Metro project, reportedly reducing the need for rail replacement services and further contributing to improved service continuity.

“We’ve also completed some of the most significant engineering work on the Core Valleys Lines as part of our delivery of the South Wales Metro, which has reduced the need for rail replacement services.”

Future

Despite these improvements, Lea acknowledges that further developments are still necessary across Wales: “We know there are still improvements to be made with our services, but with more new trains and improved service frequency still to come over the next few years, we are doing what it takes to deliver further improvements for our customers.”

The introduction of additional new trains and further increases in service frequency are expected to play a central role in TfW’s plans for continued improvements across its rail network.

