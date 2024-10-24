Transport for Wales release further update on Powys train crash

Network Rail and Transport for Wales have released a joint statement about the collision between two trains in Powys that resulted in the death of a male passenger.

TfW shared: “The Cambrian line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury will remain closed until at least the end of Friday 25 October following a collision between two trains on Monday night.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and will move to a recovery operation to remove the affected trains over the coming days.

“Both TfW and Network Rail would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the local community for the overwhelming level of support they have provided during this difficult incident.

“A replacement bus operation will remain in place calling at all stations on the route and customers should check before they travel and allow for journeys to take longer than usual.

“Services between Machynlleth and Pwllheli/Aberystwyth and between Shrewsbury and Birmingham International will continue to run as planned.”

“Slippery rails”

The two Transport for Wales (TfW) trains collided head-on near Talerddig in Powys at 7.26pm on Monday night, resulting in the death of a male passenger in his 60s from a suspected heart attack.

Four other people suffered serious injuries, and a further 11 sustained injuries requiring hospital treatment.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the condition of the track on the approach to the collision point meant “adhesion” between wheels and rails was “relatively low”.

It said this suggested an Aberystwyth-bound train may have slid while braking, causing it to crash at a speed of around 15mph into a stationary train destined for Shrewsbury.

TfW said on Wednesday its services were running at a reduced speed across large parts of its network “due to slippery rails”.

Routes affected include between Wrexham General and Bidston, between Swansea and Shrewsbury, between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, between Tenby and Pembroke Dock, between Holyhead and Llandudno Junction, and between Frodsham and Chester.

On Wednesday evening, Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the Cambrian line between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury would remain closed until at least the end of Friday.

They said a “recovery operation” would take place to remove the crashed trains over the coming days, adding that a replacement bus operation would remain in place on the route.

Monday’s crash happened on the Cambrian line in a rural location with a single track, close to a passing loop where trains travelling in opposite directions can pass each other.

Network Rail said one of its railhead treatment trains – which tackle autumn leaf fall – ran along the line where the crash occurred and the passing loop on Sunday night.

Disruption

An internal log of what happened during the crash shows the driver of the train for Aberystwyth reported they entered the loop as planned but were “unable to stop due to the railhead conditions”, causing the train to pass a stop signal.

A signaller instructed the oncoming train to perform an “immediate stop”, but a collision could not be avoided.

A conductor on the train that slid sustained a “bang to the head” and “possible broken arm”, while the driver of the other train suffered “bleeding” and was initially trapped in their cab because it was damaged.

The RAIB said it will publish a further update on its investigation “in the coming days” once it has gathered and analysed more evidence.

