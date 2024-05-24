Transport for Wales reports performance improvements in first quarter of 2024

Transport for Wales (TfW) has released new figures showing an improvement in rail performance since January this year.

Since January over 80% of TfW trains have arrived on time or within three minutes of their scheduled arrival, with the most recent statistics for March indicating that this has now risen to 85% of rail services.

Cancellations across the network this year have also stayed below the annual average 5% target.

TfW says these improvements across the Wales and Borders network are a result of the £800 million investment it is making into brand-new trains.

As more of these new trains are added to the network, rail performance continues to improve “through building more resilience and reliability” it says.

Encouraging

Adam Terry, Head of Rail Performance at TfW said: “Our rail performance figures for 2024 are encouraging and have shown an improvement of how our trains are operating on our network and we’re hitting our targets.

“Nearly fifty percent of our train fleet has been replaced with newer trains as part of our transformation programme and as we continue to add more brand-new trains to our network we expect to see continued improvements.”

In April, First Minister Vaughan Gething described TfW as the “best performing operator” in Wales “by some distance”.

Distressed

He told the Senedd: “When we took control of the Valleys lines, we actually found a very distressed asset that required a large amount of capital expenditure. That has had real consequences for the whole Government.

“It is good news, though, that Transport for Wales is now the best performing operator in Wales when it comes to punctuality, when it comes to quality of the rolling stock. Compared to all other operators in Wales, Transport for Wales is the best performer by some distance.”

Lasts year, TfW was ranked as the worst rail operator for overall customer satisfaction in Britain, according to a passenger survey.

The 2023 Rail User Survey conducted by Transport Focus, the independent watchdog for transport users, showed overall satisfaction with TfW services had fallen to 72 per cent, the lowest level recorded across the 15 rail operators included in the survey.

The survey asks passengers in Wales, England and Scotland about their experience of rail travel and their level of satisfaction with their most recent journey.

According to the responses, the satisfaction level recorded by TfW passengers declined by 10 points from 2022.

Punctuality, reliability, and service frequency were also among the key areas where passengers were unhappy as TfW ranked in 15th place across all three categories.

TfW says the problems last year were compounded by issues with the fleet of trains and new rolling stock which has been due to go into service being delayed.

Engineering work on the Valleys Lines out of Cardiff, in preparation for the South Wales Metro also have played a part in disrupting services.

